American Farmers Network Launches New Website to Show Category Leadership as the Nation's Largest Domestic Grass-Fed Beef Company -- Providing Turnkey Solutions for Retail, Food Service and CPG Brands

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Farmers Network (AFN), the nation's largest domestic grass-fed beef company, which supports over 2,000 independent small family ranchers across the United States, is proud to announce the launch of a new website.

With a fresh and user-friendly design, the new website aims to serve as a digital hub for AFN's online audience, its ranchers, and its customers alike.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which represents a significant milestone for AFN," said Sanin Mirvic, founder and CEO of American Farmers Network. "Our goal is to provide a centralized platform that fosters engagement, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities between AFN and our current and targeted clientele. We believe this website will also be a valuable tool for ranchers to access the support and resources they need to thrive."

The new website features a range of resources, including an extensive overview of AFN's products and process, and the company's commitment to sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices. It also has a customer portal and a blog which covers everything from the company's stance on why it's important for more transparency around food labels and claims, to profiles on the ranchers who raise their cattle.

"We are excited to offer a dynamic online platform that facilitates collaboration between AFN and our customers as well as being able to show our extensive capabilities in the grass-fed beef industry—our robust ability to scale, our production and logistic capacity, and the quality of our products. This newly created platform reenforces our position as the category leader and the largest and most scalable grass-fed beef company in the USA," added Mirvic. "Our website is just the beginning of our digital journey, and we look forward to expanding our offerings and serving as a go-to resource for our industry."

About American Farmers Network

American Farmers Network specializes in using sustainable and regenerative practices that prioritize the health and well-being of our animals, the environment, and our community. We believe that the best way to produce high-quality, delicious meat is to treat our animals with respect and give them the freedom to roam and graze on nutrient-rich pastures. That's why we never use hormones, antibiotics, or GMOs in our operations, and we always put animal welfare first.

We take pride in the quality of our products and the transparency of our process. Every pound of beef is 100% grass-fed, all-natural and/or certified organic, and comes from the Angus cattle breed. We offer CPG brands, food service and institutional clients an unparalleled product portfolio and service, ready to be activated on short timeline at any volume.

Founded in 2002, AFN works with an extensive network of more than 2,000 independent family ranchers and provides raw materials to over 75% of major CPG brands and retailers in the country. The company's grass-fed beef is also Certified Humane, Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as born, raised and processed in the USA. For more information, visit us online at our website or on LinkedIn.

