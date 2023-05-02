Amwins Appoints Andrew Kay as president of Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Andrew Kay as president of Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions (ASCS), part of Amwins Underwriting.

In his new role, Andrew will lead one of the largest underwriting operating companies within Amwins, comprising more than 20 programs that focus on niche markets including Public Entity, PEO, Transportation, Healthcare and Professional Lines with total annual written premium in excess of $1 billion. As head of ASCS, Andrew will manage a team of 80 professionals who are responsible for providing clients with comprehensive, gold-standard service that includes everything from broking to underwriting, claims management, actuarial analysis, reinsurance, loss control and audits.

Andrew succeeds Munawar Ali, who led Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions since its launch in 2011 and has moved into a new firm-level role focused on product development for Amwins.

"Andrew is a proven leader and difference maker bringing a wealth of experience and expertise that is well-recognized in the industry and will continue advancing the evolution of our underwriting business," said Ali. "He thinks differently about the program sector; from how he positively differentiates ASCS versus his competitive peers to how he strategically builds sustainable capacity for programs through diverse panels, strong underwriting performance, and excellent analytics to stay in front of the market."

Prior to joining Amwins in 2020, Andrew spent 15 years with Markel and Great American, where he began serving in underwriting roles and earned progressively increased management responsibilities focused on public entity insurance solutions.

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

