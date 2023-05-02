FORT MYERS, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DESTEN Inc., an innovative technology company focused on developing disruptive Lithium-ion innovations for the transportation and energy storage industries, has earned the Gold Medal in the 2023 Edison Awards' highly competitive EV Battery Enhancement Category, DESTEN was nominated for this award alongside industry giants, General Motors and SK On.

DESTEN Inc. Receives the Gold Medal in the 2023 Edison Awards' EV Battery Enhancement Category (PRNewswire)

DESTEN Inc.'s 19Ah 10C Ultra-Fast Charging Lithium-Ion Cell reduces charging wait times to less than 5 minutes whilst retaining a long lifecycle of over 3,000 cycles – allowing for over 1.5 million miles of lifetime vehicle range for a 70kWh battery pack. This solution also paves the way for smaller capacity packs for EVs in urban environments, with 5-minute charging via established road-side charging infrastructures serving to overcome key adoption challenges pertaining to charging wait times and range anxiety.

With a temperature increase of only 15 degrees centigrade when charging at 10C, DESTEN's cell technology's outstanding thermal and chemical stability serves to reduce pack infrastructure needs, reduce power draw during operation, and improve the safety of the final system.

The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognize and honor the most innovative products and services in the world. The awards are widely respected as a benchmark for excellence in innovation.

DESTEN Inc. was selected as the winner by an independent panel of judges consisting of industry experts and academics. The judges evaluated each product based on its impact, innovation, and market potential. DESTEN Inc.'s EV battery enhancement technology stood out for its exceptional charging performance, safety, longevity, and environmental sustainability.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Edison Awards," said Bader Al-Rezaihan, Chairman and CEO of DESTEN Inc. "The Gold Medal in the EV Battery Enhancement Category is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation. DESTEN's technology has the potential to revolutionize the EV industry and drive the shift towards more sustainable solutions, reducing carbon emissions worldwide."

With this prestigious recognition from the Edison Awards, DESTEN is poised to make a significant impact in the e-mobility industry and pave the way for a more sustainable future.

