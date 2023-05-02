Kodiak Robotics Introduces First-Ever Autonomous Electric Class 8 Truck

Peterbilt Model 579EV autonomous electric truck to be displayed at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo May 2-4, 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc. , a leading self-driving trucking company, today introduced the first-ever autonomous electric class 8 truck. Kodiak is upfitting a Peterbilt Model 579EV electric truck with the Kodiak Driver, the company's self-driving technology. The truck will be incorporated into Kodiak's fleet in 2024.

Kodiak Robotics today introduced the first-ever autonomous electric class 8 truck. Kodiak is upfitting a Peterbilt Model 579EV electric truck with the Kodiak Driver, the company’s self-driving technology. (PRNewswire)

The Peterbilt Model 579EV truck is the second vehicle platform that Kodiak is upfitting and it is equipped with its fifth-generation sensors. Kodiak's autonomous system is vehicle- and powertrain-agnostic, which enables the company to easily incorporate its autonomous system into emerging truck platforms as they become available, regardless of fuel type.

The Peterbilt Model 579EV can be recharged in as little as three hours, and provides a peak power rating of 670 horsepower. With a range of up to 150 miles, the truck is designed for short-haul and drayage deployments, and will be perfect as a test vehicle for Kodiak. As the technology for EV trucks develops and range expands, Kodiak will be well-positioned to integrate its technology into future EV platforms. Studies have demonstrated that autonomous technology enables a roughly 10% reduction in fuel consumption; this increased efficiency will help extend the range of EVs.

"We believe that the future of trucking is the combination of electric and autonomous vehicles," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. "Given advancements in battery and fuel cell technologies, achieving zero-emissions trucking will soon be within reach. Kodiak's work on the Peterbilt Model 579EV will help us gain valuable experience in how to build autonomous electric vehicles, and help us realize that vision. Customers have been long asking for an autonomous electric vehicle and we are delivering on that need."

To further build upon the sustainability of its trucks, Kodiak will explore other sustainable vehicle platforms, such as fuel cells and others, as they are introduced to the market. The introduction of a zero-emissions truck into Kodiak's autonomous fleet underscores the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment.

Kodiak will display its Gen-5 autonomous electric truck in booth #5421 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, Calif., May 2-4, 2023.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai .

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak's unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers across the South, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Kodiak also leverages its commercial self-driving software to develop, test and deploy autonomous capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on LinkedIn and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

Kodiak Robotics (PRNewsfoto/Kodiak Robotics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kodiak Robotics