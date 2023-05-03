Axcelis Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2023

Strength in Silicon Carbide Power Devices and Strong Purion Demand Drives Revenue Growth and Record Backlog



BEVERLY, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Highlights include:

The Company reported first quarter revenue of $254.0 million , compared to $266.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating profit for the quarter was $51.4 million , compared to $56.1 million for the fourth quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $47.7 million , or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $57.0 million , or $1.71 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 40.9%, compared to 41.2% in the fourth quarter.

First quarter ended with record systems backlog of $1.27 billion on quarterly bookings of $298 million .

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered strong first quarter financial performance with a new backlog record, as a result of significant demand and solid execution by the Axcelis team. The Purion product family continues to gain share, especially in the mature process technology markets. Axcelis' high value Purion product extensions were designed to optimize power and image sensor device manufacturing, uniquely positioning Axcelis to benefit from high growth in these markets."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "We are pleased with our first quarter 2023 financial results and are excited about the increased 2023 revenue expectation of greater than $1.03 billion, representing year over year growth of over 12%."

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, Axcelis expects revenues between $255-260 million. Gross margin in the second quarter is expected to be approximately 42%. Second quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $55 million with earnings per diluted share between $1.44-1.48. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue greater than $1.03 billion. Assuming expected improvements in supply chain costs and product mix occur in the second half of the year, we would expect to achieve full year gross margins of approximately 44% as shown in the $1.03 billion model.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9e785ddb05a74fc6a117a8c7f718b6ff. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for revenues, gross margin, operating profit and other guidance for our future financial performance and spending in our industry, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three months ended





March 31,





2023

2022

Revenue:













Product

$ 246,007

$ 196,531

Services



8,013



7,064

Total revenue



254,020



203,595

Cost of revenue:













Product



142,771



107,642

Services



7,230



6,187

Total cost of revenue



150,001



113,829

Gross profit



104,019



89,766

Operating expenses:













Research and development



23,773



16,973

Sales and marketing



14,144



11,291

General and administrative



14,745



12,579

Total operating expenses



52,662



40,843

Income from operations



51,357



48,923

Other income (expense):













Interest income



3,936



95

Interest expense



(1,353)



(1,518)

Other, net



(1,038)



(1,617)

Total other income (expense)



1,545



(3,040)

Income before income taxes



52,902



45,883

Income tax provision



5,205



4,269

Net income

$ 47,697

$ 41,614

Net income per share:













Basic

$ 1.46

$ 1.25

Diluted

$ 1.43

$ 1.22

Shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic weighted average common shares



32,744



33,245

Diluted weighted average common shares



33,293



33,974



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 164,479

$ 185,595

Short-term investments



280,220



246,571

Accounts receivable, net



189,597



169,773

Inventories, net



262,054



242,406

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



38,092



33,300

Total current assets



934,442



877,645

Property, plant and equipment, net



40,970



39,664

Operating lease assets



10,660



12,146

Finance lease assets, net



17,623



17,942

Long-term restricted cash



6,653



752

Deferred income taxes



35,428



31,701

Other assets



34,050



33,791

Total assets

$ 1,079,826

$ 1,013,641

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 60,473

$ 62,346

Accrued compensation



14,180



35,540

Warranty



9,599



8,299

Income taxes



13,183



4,304

Deferred revenue



156,876



123,471

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,297



1,229

Other current liabilities



12,334



12,943

Total current liabilities



267,942



248,132

Long-term finance lease obligation



44,831



45,185

Long-term deferred revenue



44,849



31,306

Other long-term liabilities



20,383



21,762

Total liabilities



378,005



346,385

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,726 shares issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2023; 32,775 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



547,692



550,299

Retained earnings



156,014



118,892

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,918)



(1,968)

Total stockholders' equity



701,821



667,256

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,079,826

$ 1,013,641



















