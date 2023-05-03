EMC Outdoor Announces the Addition of Deana Poole as SVP of Client Partnerships

Industry veteran Deana Poole joins long-standing Out of Home specialist agency EMC Outdoor as Senior Vice President of Client Partnerships.

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMC Outdoor is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Deana Poole as Senior Vice President of Client Partnerships.

CEO Betsy McLarney said, "Deana brings a dynamic presence, drive, and client-focused approach to our team. We are thrilled to have her joining us at this time when our agency and Out of Home are growing rapidly."

Deana is a seasoned media professional with over twenty years of experience in broadcast and digital media. Having begun her journey in radio, she was instrumental in growing WPEN, 97.5 The Fanatic, from an AM station to a top-tier sports talk FM station in one of the most competitive markets in the U.S. She was the first-ever recipient of the Radio Wayne "Digital Sales Specialist of the Year" from the National Association of Broadcasters, and two-time President's Club Annual Winner recognizing her outstanding performance and leadership. At the core of her accomplishments is a client-first approach and healthy dose of creativity, always seeking to answer the question: "What are you trying to do without me, that with me you can do better?"

EMC President Christie Massey said, "Deana's ability to develop deep client relationships and uncover ways that we can strategically drive their business growth will be a tremendous asset to our team. We're looking forward to bringing her energy, creativity, and media-savvy to bear to help solve our client's challenges."

Deana said, "I am thrilled to be joining the team at EMC Outdoor! From the moment I met Betsy, I was blown away by the impact that their work has had for their clients and the Out of Home industry. As I met the team, the core values of EMC Outdoor came into focus and aligned perfectly with my approach to business. 'Lead with Service' is how I approach every personal and professional relationship, and the opportunity to work with such well-respected professionals and trailblazers in this space with that same core value is so exciting!"

In her new role, Deana will focus on developing new client relationships, expanding EMC's client portfolio, and driving success for her clients.

