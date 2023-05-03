Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Accepts Coveted National Small Business Week (NSBW) 'SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award' in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) at FIU and its Director, Brian Van Hook, was presented with the 2023 National Small Business Week 'SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award' by the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman on Monday, May 1st, at the Administration's national kick-off event at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

During NSBW, the SBA recognizes the contributions of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and organizations that support America's small businesses in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

The FSBDC was recognized as the Florida SBDC Network Center of the Year for 2022, putting it in line to compete for the national award this year. Leading up to the state award was the center's impact in 2021, where 2,051 businesses were assisted with 20,660 consulting hours.

FSBDC consists of 20 highly knowledgeable business consultants who offer assistance with access to capital, investment business plans, financial management, government contracting, market analysis, and more. The center began offering services in Miami-Dade County in 2014 and expanded to Monroe County in October 2018. In 2021, FSBDC also secured a highly competitive SBA Community Navigator grant for Miami-Dade County on behalf of the center and six other community organizations.

"Brian Van Hook and his team at the FIU SBDC are some of the best in their business. Not only are they dedicated to supporting and elevating the small businesses of Miami, but they also deliver results and, most importantly, happy clients, said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President & CEO of America's SBDC. "I had the pleasure of meeting Brian and some of his team members, and they are an impressive group of advisors who just clearly love what they do and enjoy working with each other. When you see that kind of energy and synergy , success is bound to follow. We are proud of the SBDC at FIU and all the SBDCs and small business clients who have won district, state, region, and national awards this National Small Business Week."

To learn more about the SBDC clients who won NSBW district, state, regional and national awards, visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/NSBW

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org .

