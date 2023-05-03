Seasoned Commercial Executive Joins Leading Global Entertainment and Marketing Company

MIAMI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, a leading marketing, entertainment and live events company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Steve Ziff as its new Chief Business Officer. Steve brings to the company over two decades of experience as a strategic marketer and business development leader, with an impressive track record across agencies, professional sports and entertainment organizations.

Steve Ziff, Chief Business Officer Loud And Live (PRNewswire)

LOUD AND LIVE WELCOMES STEVE ZIFF AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

In his new role, Steve will oversee Loud And Live's marketing services and enterprise-wide business development efforts, providing strategic guidance to grow and expand the company's diverse portfolio of assets and capabilities. He will lead both respective teams, focusing on the company's continued success in delivering innovative and engaging experiences to brands and audiences worldwide.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Steve to the Loud And Live family, and we're confident that his leadership and diverse experience across marketing, entertainment, content and sports will be invaluable to the company, our clients and our worldwide audiences", said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "His extensive capabilities in marketing & business development, coupled with his deep understanding of the various industries where we perform, makes him the perfect fit for our growth plans and vision of the company", Albareda added.

Throughout his distinguished career, Steve Ziff has held leadership positions at renowned agencies and professional sports teams. Prior to joining Loud And Live, Steve was CMO & CCO for Thrill One Sports, where he was responsible for the leading action sports company's traditional marketing and communications functions, as well as overseeing touring, consumer products, content and athlete development. Prior to that, Steve served as the Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2019, where he was responsible for the team's commercial initiatives that included marketing and creative services, ticket sales, business intelligence, content creation and production, fan experience and branded entertainment, digital, broadcasting and merchandising.

"Loud And Live sits at the nexus of culture, uniquely built as a world-class entertainment, content and marketing solutions company. Nelson, Marco and team have established a future-focused enterprise with an incredibly passionate and diverse team of people, and joining one of the only global companies of its kind is a tremendous opportunity and honor," stated Steve Ziff. "The Latin-Hispanic culture has permeated the mainstream and is now visibly shaping and deeply influencing the landscape of global music, fashion, art, sports, and lifestyle and the modern U.S. economy. As a top Latin entertainment and multicultural marketing company, we've collected a massive wealth of cultural intelligence, insights, and data on consumers which we use to help brands stay competitive, adept, and resonant. We're excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to help our partners convert culture into commerce", Ziff added.

Ziff brings over 20 years of marketing and brand expertise across sports and entertainment to Loud And Live. Prior to his executive roles with Thrill One and the Chargers, Ziff led the development of all commercial marketing, content and production initiatives for the Washington Commanders as Senior VP/CMO. From 2014 to 2018, Ziff was Vice President of Marketing and Digital Media for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their newly created entertainment entity, Bold Events. There he led the creation and development of all marketing, digital, creative, experiential, and promotional strategies for NFL Football as well as live stadium and amphitheater events. Ziff has also held leadership positions in Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres, as well as in the National Hockey League with the Florida Panthers Hockey Club/Sunrise Sports & Entertainment.

Loud And Live is known for its expertise in marketing, creating unique content, delivering unforgettable live events, and providing entertainment experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. With the addition of Steve Ziff to its leadership team, the company is well-positioned for continued success and growth across its respective industries.

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live is a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.