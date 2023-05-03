Manulife Investment Management announces global heads of institutional and retail channels, bringing investors the benefits of global investment acumen and scale

Andrew G. Arnott appointed to global head of retail

Colin Fitzgerald joins as global head of institutional

BOSTON and LONDON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management, the global wealth and asset management brand of Manulife, has announced new appointments to its institutional and retail channels. Andrew G. Arnott has been appointed to global head of retail, with responsibility for the organization's global retail business, and Colin Fitzgerald has been named global head of institutional, with the vision of creating a unified presence for our institutional customers across both public and private market investment solutions.

Mr. Arnott and Mr. Fitzgerald are accountable for the strategy, growth, and overall success of the retail and institutional organizations, respectively. They join Aimee R. DeCamillo, global head of retirement, in delivering the global strength of Manulife's wealth and asset management business and, together, serve more than 17 million customers across five continents. Mr. Arnott, Ms. DeCamillo, and Mr. Fitzgerald report to Paul R. Lorentz, CEO, Manulife Investment Management, and are members of the leadership team.

"I'm pleased to announce Andy and Colin in these new positions to support our investors' objectives and our overall global growth strategy," said Mr. Lorentz. "They join Aimee DiCamillo, our global head of retirement, who was appointed last year, in pivotal roles for our firm. Together, they'll enhance the overall experience we're delivering to our institutional, retirement, and retail clients. Our investors' success and the value we provide to them is dependent on our ability to take the best ideas from all our regions and investment teams and apply them on a global scale. I have confidence in Aimee, Andy, and Colin and in their leadership, which will bring collaborative innovations and solutions to our customers."

Global head of retail

Mr. Arnott has held multiple leadership roles at Manulife Investment Management, including head of wealth and asset management, United States and Europe, and president and CEO, John Hancock Investment Management, the U.S. retail brand of Manulife Investment Management. Mr. Arnott brings a wealth of organizational and industry expertise to his position, including more than 25 years of experience in the asset management industry. Since 2012, he's led all aspects of John Hancock Investment Management's business, from investments, sales, marketing, finance, and product development to operations and technology. During this time, he oversaw a more than 300% increase in the U.S. retail business's assets under management. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Boston University and a master's in finance from Northeastern University.

"I'm excited to focus on the global product and retail strategy at a time when evolving our business to meet the growing needs and expectations of individual investors is paramount. I'm confident that these global enhancements to our operating model will bring new opportunities to investors. "Working with the leaders of our public and private markets investment teams on additional solutions for our retail investors is just one of the ways we'll find more synergies to leverage our diverse investment capabilities and global footprint," said Mr. Arnott.

Based in Boston, Mr. Arnott will work in collaboration with regional heads to ensure the retail strategy reflects the nuances of local markets while focusing on expanding global distribution relationships and increasing global efficiency. Through a product development pipeline strengthened by investment teams in 19 markets, as well as one of the largest subadvisor platforms in the world, and overseen by a global manager research team, the firm is well positioned to meet the growing needs of individual investors.

Global head of institutional

Mr. Fitzgerald joins Manulife Investment Management from Credit Suisse, where he was global head of distribution, asset management, responsible for expanding the company's global distribution footprint. Prior to that, he was at Invesco where he served as CEO of Invesco Asset Management Limited, head of EMEA distribution, and head of EMEA institutional. He also spent time as head of institutional for Fidelity and as global head of key accounts and consultants at Robeco. His extensive experience in sales, business development, and international institutional markets extends back many years through roles in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and the United States.

"I am truly delighted and humbled to have the opportunity to contribute to Manulife Investment Management's ongoing success. Throughout the years, it has built upon a foundation of making decisions easier and lives better to provide investment solutions to clients around the world," said Mr. Fitzgerald. "By consistently engaging with our clients and leveraging technology, we strive to deliver a seamless and personalized experience that surpasses expectations. I look forward to growing the institutional business hand in hand with our teams and delivering the expertise and capabilities that meet investors' current and future needs."

Based in London, Mr. Fitzgerald will work closely with the institutional leadership team to build on the growth of Manulife Investment Management's institutional business, which serves clients across the globe. The firm's global set of capabilities include asset allocation, specialized fixed-income and equity investing, and private markets expertise, which includes agriculture, timberland, infrastructure equity, private equity and credit, and real estate equity. It manages over $400 billion of institutional client assets with a team of more than 650 investment professionals.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

