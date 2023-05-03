MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST LIGHTS UP LAS VEGAS WITH BRIAN POOL

Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announced an episode featuring electrical contractor Brian Pool May 2, 2023.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Brian Pool helps electrify the dazzling lights of Las Vegas. The owner of a now highly successful electrical contracting company, Brian started his business from a small desk (actually, a plastic Sam's Club table) in a rented office. His company took off and is now counted on to illuminate the famous skyline of the Neon Capital of the World.

The Scientology Network continues its new season rollout with a new episode of MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST. (PRNewswire)

ABOUT BRIAN POOL

Brian Pool grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, becoming a successful electrical contractor whose work brings power to some of the biggest brands in the world and everything that's anything on the Las Vegas Strip. When Brian decided to venture out on his own, he had to start from the ground up. He took the risk and, with his wife, founded Century Electric. Fourteen years later, having endured highlights as well as blackouts of recessions and business downturns, he's built one of the go-to electrical contracting companies in a town whose very DNA is wired into its ability to enthrall visitors with dazzling displays of electrical light.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

info@scnmedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International