Univar Solutions and Solvay Strengthen Partnership with New, Exclusive Lubricants and Metalworking Fluids Agreement in China

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions China Company Limited, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a new exclusive agreement with Solvay, expanding the partnership between the two companies for a broad range of lubricant and metalworking fluid additives for multiple markets in Eastern China, including Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Hunan, and Jiangxi. The agreement includes high performance specialty additives and components for optimized metal surface cleaning, finishing, and treatment, including surfactants, degreasers, emulsifiers, boosters, and other additives increasingly sought by formulators looking for multifunctional ingredients that demonstrate excellent compatibility with a wide array of processes and applications while mitigating friction and wear.

"Leveraging the longtime partnership between our companies, we are excited to strengthen and diversify our presence in the Asia Pacific region, where strategic growth opportunities for customers, suppliers, and specialty chemical and ingredient distributors abound," said Federico Montaner, global vice president of lubricants and metalworking fluids for Univar Solutions. "Univar Solutions has the sales, product, and logistics experience, along with technical expertise and leadership in the lubricants and metalworking fluids industry to truly support Solvay's portfolio of innovative and reliable materials that exceed expectations for performance, safety, and sustainability."

Whether specialty product innovation, sustainability, or formulation testing, manufacturers of all sizes and from all over the globe look to Univar Solutions for support accessing in-demand ingredients and tackling product development challenges. Across Eastern China, customers seeking to optimize the long-term performance of metal surface treatments will have access to a wide array of Solvay's specialty ingredients ranging from industrial metal cleaning additives such as Addikleen™ to friction modifiers like Fentamine® and biodegradable metal treatment emulsifiers such as Alkamuls®. Combining greater local product inventory, a broader range of ingredients, and deep industry and supply chain expertise, manufacturers in the region can count on Univar Solutions for versatile and high-performing solutions.

"At Solvay, our specialty lubricant and metalworking fluid additives contribute to outstanding mechanical performance and efficiency while helping formulators meet today's customers' demands for product sustainability," noted Matthias Braem, vice president, coatings and industrial at Solvay. "With Univar Solutions sharing our commitment to innovation and performance while also advancing more sustainable solutions, we are excited to move forward together and successfully serve our customers in the Asia Pacific region."

Myron Li, general manager of China and Southeast Asia for Univar Solutions, added, "Our outstanding service and experienced technical and sales teams enable us to provide customers with holistic solutions for product innovation, formulation optimization, and logistics support. Solvay has a comprehensive lubricants and metalworking fluids additives product line, with strong chemical production, research and development capabilities, and an extensive product range to meet the needs of customers. We're excited to work in collaboration in Eastern China to establish greater access for customers seeking their metalworking products for industrial surface cleaning, treatment, and optimization. Our teamwork is vital to providing customers with winning solutions and we look forward to growing together in other regions of China and Asia Pacific."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 21,000 employees in 63 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet roadmap crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering a better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.1 billion in 2021. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). Learn more at solvay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

