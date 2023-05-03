Vymo and Duck Creek partner to deliver Superior Agent Management Experience for P&C Insurers

Vymo will be a mobile-first frontend for P&C Insurers in the Duck Creek ecosystem and drive efficiency across agent networks.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the leading Sales Engagement Platform for Insurance, has announced a solution partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, to offer P&C insurance insurers the flexibility they need to manage their agent networks. With Vymo's easy-to-use, mobile-first platform, insurers can quickly adopt Duck Creek solutions and drive adoption.

The insurance workforce of tomorrow needs to adopt legacy systems with minimal training. However, adoption numbers remain woefully low, which results in most enterprise CRM deployments failing to deliver the expected benefits. To address this challenge, Duck Creek, with its Distribution Management product, has partnered with Vymo to offer its clients an intelligent and intuitive mobile front-end application for field agents and producers.

Vymo removes the difficulties associated with outdated, hard-to-use legacy systems. Its mobile-first interface is 'context-aware' and automatically detects engagement activities and reports individual agent performance to line managers in real time. This provides complete visibility into their teams' day-to-day progress. Additionally, Vymo analyzes the master data source and offers contextual assistance to agency managers, helping improve productivity and avoid the need for manual CRM record updates.

"P&C insurance products require a high degree of customer involvement to understand their unique needs. Vymo's mobile interface makes it easy for our partner insurers to deliver an outstanding buying experience that is tailored for each customer," says Ken O'Sullivan, Sr. Director, Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. "Vymo has developed world-class capabilities working with some of the largest insurance companies globally, and together, we look forward to helping our clients succeed," he adds.

Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo, says, "We are excited to partner with Duck Creek Technologies' leading SaaS platform for P&C insurers and offer our AI-enabled sales engagement platform to their customers. With Vymo's intuitive interface and intelligent insights, insurance insurers will drive more business with their wholesaler/territory manager-driven distribution, faster speed to market, providing an exceptional customer experience."

Vymo is trusted by more than 350,000 salespeople across 65+ global enterprises, including AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, and Generali. This partnership with Duck Creek Technologies will provide insurers with an end-to-end solution that simplifies their sales processes and helps them stay ahead of the digital transformation curve.

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.vymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the sales lifecycle.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester as a 'Strong Performer' in the 2022 Wave Report on Sales Engagement Platforms.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

