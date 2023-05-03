When It Comes to Probiotics for Women, Gut Health Is Just the Beginning.

When It Comes to Probiotics for Women, Gut Health Is Just the Beginning.

Vaginal and urinary tract benefits are largely ignored but equally important, yet only one of Amazon's top five best-selling probiotics "for women"1 specifically targets the entire female pelvic triangle.

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 33% of Americans take probiotics in some form, such as capsules, powders, foods, or drinks,2 a number that reportedly increases each year. According to the International Food Information Council's 2022 Gut Health and Probiotics Survey, the top reason why survey-takers consume probiotics is to support their gut health.3 But when it comes to women's biology, the gut is only one-third of the equation.

These days, probiotics are synonymous with gut health. But for women, the gut is just the beginning. Probiotics can also help with vaginal and urinary tract health—if you choose the right supplement. (PRNewswire)

With women's anatomy, the three parts of the female pelvic triangle—the gut, vagina, and urinary tract—are intrinsically connected, and need to be considered holistically. An imbalance in any of the three microbiomes, whether it's caused by changes in diet, stress, or even menopause, can have a significant ripple effect across the rest of the pelvic triangle; that's why probiotics for women that target the gut alone will likely not be enough.

"With new emerging research, we are learning more about how one part of the pelvic triangle affects the others, how the imbalance in one can cause trouble in another, as well as better ways to get ahead of previously (seemingly) unpreventable issues, like recurrent infections and chronic discomfort," says A. Lenore Ackerman, Urologist, MD, PhD.

On the most basic level, these three factors matter the most when it comes to probiotics for women:

Designed specifically for women.

"Every probiotic is different, and I tell my patients to look for well-researched options that are targeted to the areas associated with their health concerns," says Angelish Kumar, MD, Urologist, and member of the Medical Advisory Board for Solv Wellness. "For women looking specifically for extra support in the vaginal microbiome , I recommend Māge probiotic for women, as it contains Lactobacillus acidophilus La-14 and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, both proven to increase healthy vaginal microflora . And a healthy vagina is the first line of defense in maintaining a healthy urinary tract."



CFU survivability.

A higher number of CFU (colony forming units) does not equal higher effectiveness. Because probiotics are living microorganisms, it's expected that some will die before you have a chance to ingest them. It's also expected that probiotic CFUs will diminish as they work their way through the GI tract. The key to keeping probiotics alive? Prebiotics .



A combo of prebiotics and probiotics.

Prebiotics act like fertilizer for the probiotics, nourishing them so those that survive the gut are able to thrive and multiply—and ultimately transmigrate to the vagina and urinary tract so they can get to work.

"As the industry of probiotics continues to grow at an exponential rate, it's crucial for people to understand what makes each product different," says Terri Wade, Co-Founder and CEO of Solv Wellness. "We are committed to providing solutions that are not only backed by science but also specifically targeted for women's needs." Māge , probiotic for women, contains five clinically proven ingredients at their clinically proven dosages plus a cutting-edge prebiotic that supports the survivability of the probiotics. Unlike most other probiotic supplements on the market, Māge is formulated to help restore balance to the entire female pelvic triangle: the gut, vagina, and urinary tract.

Māge is available at www.solvwellness.com.

Reference:

Amazon's Best Sellers in the "Probiotic Nutritional Supplements" category, data pulled 3/28/23. The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/27/style/self-care/probiotics-benefits.html . Moyer, M.W. (2019, November 27). What Are the Benefits of Probiotics? . https://foodinsight.org/consumer-insights-on-gut-health-and-probiotics/ . International Food Information Council. (2022) Consumer Insights on Gut Health and Probiotics

Contact Info--

Tamara Brown

SVP, Marketing

tamara@solvwellness.com

+1 (404) 618-4990

About Māge by Solv Wellness

Māge is a pre- and probiotic supplement developed specifically for women. Māge contains the highest-quality, most clinically studied probiotic strains, at the right number of CFU counts needed to do their work. The blend of probiotics in Māge were specifically chosen because they're clinically proven to help balance the entire female pelvic triangle: the gut, vagina, and the urinary tract. The prebiotic in Māge is not like any other: PreforPro® acts like a heat-seeking missile that targets and ruptures some of the E. coli in your gut, the bacteria most commonly responsible for UTIs.* The remains of the E. coli feed the probiotics in the gut, so they can thrive, multiply, and make a difference there as well as in the rest of the pelvic triangle: the vagina and urinary tract.

*Māge only destroys enough E. coli bacteria to feed the probiotics that will help balance the microbiomes of the pelvic triangle. Māge will not destroy enough bacteria to help you get ahead of UTIs or other infections. If managing UTIs is your goal, you might want to take a look at Ellura , a UTI supplement that offers powerful non-antibiotic UTI management.

PreforPro® is a registered trademark of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes.

About Solv Wellness

Solv Wellness, LLC, formerly known as Trophikos, LLC, delivers products backed by science for often stigmatized female pelvic health conditions. For too long, women's needs at midlife and beyond have been underserved by the scientific and healthcare communities and, as a result, many women often dread much of what aging brings. Solv Wellness is the company behind Ellura, a clinically proven, daily supplement for non-antibiotic management of recurrent urinary tract infections. Ellura is made using a complex proprietary double-extraction process that captures only the soluble (bioavailable) PAC from concentrated juice extract and eliminates all the insoluble PAC that come from the pomace of the berry. As a result, Ellura consistently demonstrates, through independent testing, the highest level of bacterial Anti-Adhesion Activity compared to other available supplements on the market.

For more information about Solv Wellness and its product offerings visit solvwellness.com .

For scientific data, dosing information, and more, please visit hcp.solvwellness.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solv Wellness®