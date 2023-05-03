WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed Multiple Chips for 3D Holographic LiDAR

BEIJING, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that five chips have been designed and developed based on 3D holographic LiDAR. These chips are designed with a Bi-MOS structure, a new process technology that integrates BJT and MOS devices on the same chip, combining both advantages on the same substrate. This is also a new design idea based on the high speed, performance, and accuracy required for information processing, communication, and network circuits.

In Bi-MOS structure, bipolar devices have strong driving capability, high analog accuracy, and speed, but high power consumption and low integration, which cannot realize super large-scale integrated circuits. In contrast, MOS devices have weak driving capability and low speed but low power consumption, high integration, and interference immunity. In the 3D holographic LiDAR applications, the above two devices cannot meet alone because of the large amount of information, the need for accuracy, anti-interference, and large-scale data integration processing. The Bi-MOS structure is an effective solution in high-performance digital and analog integrated circuits. 3D holographic LiDAR chip design requires a reliable technology route for high speed, high integration, and high-performance ultra-large scale integrated circuits.

The five chips designed by WiMi are Coherent 3D Holographic LiDAR Diffuse Target Detection Chip, Tunable 3D Holographic LiDAR Chip, 3D Holographic LiDAR-based SLAM and Fusion Localization Chip, In-vehicle 3D Holographic LiDAR-based Road Cross-section Measurement Chip, and 3D Holographic LiDAR Light Source Phase Noise Compensation Chip for FMCW. These will be used in engineering, construction, consumer products, and autopilot industries.

In consumer electronics, WiMi's 3D holographic LiDAR can be integrated into camera arrays for holographic spatial scan presentation or high-precision scanning of objects to achieve AR applications. The current AR scanning technology combined with consumer electronics must be more mature. There is no professional chip to process it, so only relatively fuzzy and distorted digital imaging can be generated. However, this has generated a lot of interest in developing technologies, such as entertainment, tools, or engineering-assisted applications that do not require high-precision data. If integrated with a high-precision professional 3D holographic LiDAR chip, it will play a key role in forming high-precision restored digital images, and the fields that can be applied will be significantly expanded.

3D holographic LiDAR can also be applied with HD camera systems and other sensors. For example, ultra-high precision holographic 3D spatial images can be obtained with UAV mapping and satellite remote sensing technology. This can be applied in professional mapping and related commercial applications, significantly improving the accuracy of LiDAR and realizing high-precision detection in space.

3D holographic LiDAR will replace traditional LiDAR technology in autonomous driving. In recent years, standard LiDAR technology has been widely used in autonomous driving (such as adaptive cruise control). It can accurately map position and distance. Speed-sensing pulse laser and the solid-state beam can measure distance and give efficient real-time feedback to the car control system. But these gadgets can only reach Level 1 or 2 in autonomous driving. Under the brilliant requirements of autonomous driving technology, more techniques such as information acquisition feedback and intelligent control intervention are needed. Higher standards are also put forward for LiDAR systems. WiMi's 3D holographic LiDAR chip is designed and developed entirely based on industry requirements. 3D holographic LiDAR technology uses a laser beam to measure 3D holographic point locations in the surrounding space relative to the sensor for comprehensive scanning feedback. Tens of thousands of laser pulses per second can be emitted, and 3D holographic spatial data can be efficiently fed back to the vehicle's autonomous driving system, allowing the car to react to road conditions, surrounding vehicles, pedestrians, and other obstacles.

For example, the 3D Holographic LiDAR Light Source Phase Noise Compensation Chip for FMCW allows vital sign detection. The chip combines FMCW with 3D holographic LiDAR technology. FMCW can send a time-varying linear waveform that detects breathing through the chest or abdominal undulations. The thoracic undulation can be treated as a moving target, where inspiration corresponds to motion toward the LiDAR signal and breathing corresponds to moving away from the LiDAR signal. The trajectory of the respiratory movement can be obtained by decoherence with considerable accuracy. This allows us to prioritize avoiding objects with vital signs in emergencies. Conventional LiDAR can only determine the attributes of object types through object appearance recognition, such as dummies and real people on the roadside, and cannot make clear distinctions and determinations. Therefore, applying this chip will effectively improve the safety of autonomous driving.

3D holographic LiDAR can provide higher accuracy/resolution information for autonomous driving systems. Compared to high-precision camera-assisted LiDAR systems, 3D holographic LiDAR can provide longer detection distances when weather conditions are poor, giving autonomous driving an earlier prognosis and adjustment to react accordingly. When combining 3D holographic LiDAR data with positioning information, it is possible to map the vehicle's surroundings fully.

3D holographic LiDAR can obtain accurate distance and intensity information from the surrounding environment. Applying 3D Holographic LiDAR-based SLAM and Fusion Localization Chip to high-precision map construction and map-based matching positioning can effectively enhance the control effectiveness and stability of satellite positioning in weak signal areas, improve information accuracy and precision to enhance the safety and stability of autonomous driving. LiDAR is already the primary auxiliary sensor for Level 3 autonomous driving technology, and it is believed that the richer spatial and environmental information provided by 3D holographic LiDAR will become the necessary primary sensor in Level 4 and 5 autonomous driving.

What can be confirmed is that holographic technology will provide more highly sophisticated applications in the future. WiMi starts from 3D holographic LiDAR technology and empowers various industry sectors. The technology has a wide range of applications and landing prospects. Holographic technology is booming, and its application is developing in the direction of depth, gradually penetrating many fields.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.