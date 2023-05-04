eDreams ODIGEO to pioneer generative AI in ecommerce with Google Cloud

BARCELONA, Spain, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of Europe's largest e-commerce firms, today announced that it is working with Google Cloud to pioneer new developments in generative AI and advance its application in online travel, one of the world's largest e-commerce segments1. As part of this, eDreams ODIGEO is participating in Google Cloud's generative AI trusted testers programme, enabling it to combine its own AI capabilities with those of Google Cloud to drive further innovation and enhance the customer experience.

The field of generative AI, particularly in large language models (LLMs), has made remarkable advancements in recent months. LLMs have proven to be a game-changer in AI by serving as foundational models that outperform previous algorithms in most natural language and text generation tasks. Google Cloud is making LLMs accessible through foundational models as pre-trained APIs. Through Generative AI support in Vertex AI, eDreams ODIGEO have API access to pre-trained foundational models with built- in enterprise-grade security and governance.

Early experience in AI

eDreams ODIGEO has been using its own generative AI models for data augmentation use cases, including individualised route itineraries for its Prime members, or offering personalised propositions to subscribers. The group has integrated AI into other aspects of its operations to support both its customers and its distribution strategies, such as:

the virtual Interlining route discovery;

the improvement of the performance of machine learning solutions in situations where actual data collection is costly such as fraud prevention, or in anticipation of hypothetical scenarios, such as demand simulations in fast-changing situations.

Defining the Potential of Generative AI

With Google and advanced LLMs, eDreams ODIGEO can further enhance productivity, streamline development processes, and reimagine customer engagements. To this end, eDreams ODIGEO plans to develop a range of products that will enable customers to interact with LLM-powered AI agents using natural language at various stages of their journey, from seeking inspiration for their travel and holiday to completing a booking or resolving customer enquiries. The AI-powered agents will have a deeper understanding of each customer's needs, preferences, and context, enabling the business to build the best-tailored travel options and bespoke products for each scenario. This represents a significant leap forward in personalising the travel booking experience while minimising the time and effort required from travellers. In the customer support area, eDreams ODIGEO has already seen the potential of LLMs in executing highly sophisticated tasks and resolving complex customer enquiries, providing a faster resolution and better experience for users.

Generative AI Support in Vertex AI

With Google Cloud's Generative AI support in Vertex AI, eDreams ODIGEO can tune Google's foundation models with their own data, and leverage these models to deliver new generative AI-powered experiences. The technology allows data management with enterprise-grade capabilities such as data protection, data isolation, and compliance support.

More than 100 million daily users search for travel on eDreams ODIGEO, one of Europe's largest e-commerce platforms, making this partnership poised to have a significant impact.

Carsten Bernhard, Chief Technology Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "Our strategic investments in Artificial Intelligence over the years have positioned us as a leader among AI-led companies globally, not just in the travel industry, but also in the broader e-commerce sector. The complex AI platform that we have developed has already given our customers a seamless personalised experience while upholding the highest standards of privacy. And we are just getting started. By collaborating with a global leader like Google Cloud, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionise the travel experience through technology and machine learning. We look forward to continuing working hard to deliver innovative solutions for our millions of customers worldwide."

Isaac Hernández, Country Manager Iberia at Google Cloud said: "We are thrilled to have eDreams ODIGEO innovate with our generative AI tools. eDreams ODIGEO is a global leader in ecommerce, beyond travel, and knows how to best enhance its customers' experience with technology. eDreams ODIGEO understands the potential power of generative AI and has developed concrete use cases that will lead to new services and lines of businesses, making sure it can keep control of its data and support the highest privacy standards. By working with Google Cloud on Generative AI, eDreams ODIGEO demonstrates yet again that it is an industry pioneer."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e- commerce businesses in Europe. The business is the largest player worldwide in flight revenues, excluding China, and the largest in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 690 airlines and +2.1 million hotels. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has attracted more than four million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products and the widest choice of regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental services and travel insurance products to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organisation's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

1Source: Statista. Online travel market size .

