AACE Releases 2023 Type 2 Diabetes Management Algorithm to Support Clinical Decision Making

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) announced the publication of the 2023 Comprehensive Type 2 Diabetes Management Algorithm, which provides concise guidance to assist healthcare professionals in clinical decision-making for the management of Type 2 diabetes (T2D). The algorithm, which was unveiled at the AACE Annual Meeting in Seattle, builds on previous versions to include the most recent evidence-based recommendations for the care and treatment of T2D. The updated algorithm incorporates a person-centered approach to care with a greater emphasis on associated conditions, complications and health equity.

The algorithm was written by a team of experts from AACE's global community of endocrinologists and endocrine care team members, who work to elevate the practice of clinical endocrinology and improve public health. The 2023 algorithm supplements AACE's 2022 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Developing a Diabetes Mellitus Comprehensive Care Plan. A significant update for 2023 is that the algorithm emphasizes the need to assess other health concerns, including heart or kidney disease, to better inform the choice of diabetes medication.

"Over the last several years, the paradigm of diabetes treatment has changed from a strict focus on glucose control and a one-size-fits-all approach, to a personalized assessment that considers a person's existing risks for cardiac events or kidney failure, so we can choose the right medication to decrease those risks," said Susan L. Samson, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC, FACE, president-elect of AACE. "Therefore, the latest algorithm provides a road map to easily navigate care and treatment based on both glycemic control and other conditions to improve a person's health and quality of life."

The algorithm now also includes medication cost and access as factors related to health equity that should be considered in clinical decision-making.

"We know that by focusing on the individual person's characteristics, preferences and environment to inform decisions for diabetes treatment, care teams can improve outcomes," Samson said. "We at AACE are pleased to share this comprehensive guide to promote better outcomes for our patients."

Key elements of the 2023 algorithm include considerations for lifestyle modification and treatment of overweight and obesity, as well as treatment of cardiovascular risk factors as pillars in the management of prediabetes and diabetes. The algorithm also provides easy-to-access immunization recommendations for people with T2D, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emphasizing the importance of vaccination and preventative care.

The AACE 2023 Comprehensive Type 2 Diabetes Management Algorithm is available online. The algorithm can also be found in the May issue of Endocrine Practice, the journal of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology.

