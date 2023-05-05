BANDA MS PRESENTS ¿CUÁLES FRONTERAS? WITH THE SPECIAL COLLABORATION OF ICE CUBE

A song that will revolutionize the music industry.

Two styles and two cultures united, through music.

A fusion where borders do not exist.

Making history once again!

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDA MS is excited to release his new single, ¿CUÁLES FRONTERAS? featuring rapper ICE CUBE. Set to revolutionize the music industry across México, the United States, and around the world, the single brings together two great musical artists who merge their distinct styles, cultures, and personalities to create a knock-out hit that addresses social issues.

As the title indicates, ¿CUÁLES FRONTERAS? is a hymn to unity and solidarity. The lyrics of this song are motivating and invite listeners to reflect:"¿Cuáles Fronteras? If we are one of the same, here there are no flags, rather there is a team..." A powerful phrase at the beginning of this song that undoubtedly makes it worth listening to.

This is not the first time BANDA MS presents this level of collaboration. In May 2020, the Sinaloan group transcended barriers with "QUÉ MALDICIÓN" (Feat. Snoop Dogg), which to date has over 128 million plays on Spotify and over 85 million views on its music video.

Transcending borders, Banda MS and Ice Cube present "¿CUÁLES FRONTERAS?" reaffirming that nothing is impossible for music.

Some representative figures:

BANDA MS

Spotify. - 14 million monthly listeners

Youtube. - 3.8 million subscribers

Instagram. - 3.6 million followers

Facebook. - 17 million followers

TikTok. - 3 million followers

ICE CUBE

Spotify. - 15 million monthly listeners

Youtube. - 2.9 million subscribers

Instagram. - 29 million followers

Facebook. - 17 million followers

More about Banda MS

Debuted in the year 2003 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, taking the initials of their homeland to give the group its name. BANDA MS is synonymous with stability and international projection. Always with firm objectives, the group has earned the title of the "highest-grossing band." A slogan that reflects the work that has been carried out throughout more than 16 years of their musical career. SERGIO LIZÁRRAGA of Banda MS, has been cataloged by the press as the most influential group of its kind.

The band is listed by the Spotify platform as the most listened Mexican artist. With 872 million views it achieved throughout the year 2020. The most recent album of BANDA MS is titled "PUNTO Y APARTE".

They have consecutively managed to reach first place with 20 of their songs on the radio: "EL MECHÓN", "MI RAZÓN DE SER", "HERMOSA EXPERIENCIA", "NO ME PIDAS PERDÓN", "HÁBLAME DE TI", "A LO MEJOR", "PIENSÁLO", "SÓLO CON VERTE", "ME VAS A EXTRAÑAR", "TENGO QUE COLGAR", "ES TUYO MO AMOR", "LAS COSAS NO SE HACEN ASÍ", "EL COLOR DE TUS OJOS", "TU POSTURA", "MEJOR ME ALEJO", "POR SIEMPRE MI AMOR", "POR MI NO TE DETENGAS", "NO ELEGÍ CONOCERTE", "CERRANDO CICLOS", "LA CASITA" y "OJOS CERRADOS".

More about Ice Cube

Ice Cube is an American rapper and actor who started his career in gangsta rap group N.W.A which gained him acclaim and launched his successful solo career. Ice Cube is known by hip-hop critics and fans as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time. Known for his chart-topping hits 'IT WAS A GOOD DAY,' 'CHECK YO SELF,' 'YOU KNOW HOW WE DO IT' and in N.W.A's 'STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON' and 'F THA POLICE,' Ice Cube has earned his reputation in the music industry as a pioneer of gangster rap and legendary lyricist. As a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and having sold over 10 million albums, Ice Cube bolsters his list of powerful songs that reflect issues facing a skewed society.

Since the beginning of the 1990's, Ice Cube has been actively pursuing a career in the film industry. He co-wrote and acted in the comedy "Friday,' which set the stage for a lucrative series and transformed him into a marketable movie star. As of 2020, he had roles in roughly 40 movies, including buddy cop comedy '21 Jump Street,'' '22 Jump Street', and 'Ride Along' as well as family comedies like the 'Barbershop' series. Many of these movies, as well as the 2015 biopic 'Straight Outta Compton,' had him on the executive producing team.

About Lizos Music:

Founded in 2014, LIZOS MUSIC, is a company that has managed to make people talk about it in today's recording world. LIZOS HQ, is located in the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, México. As well as having a second office in San Diego, California. The company is under the general direction of Sergio Lizarraga, who preaches the basic philosophy of "team-work", and also recognizes that he wants to work with people who share his passion for music. The company is headed by BANDA MS'sSERGIO LIZÁRRAGA. A group that is making history and has remained one of the best of its kind.

LIZOS MUSIC is a record label dedicated to the promotion and diffusion of artists of the Mexican regional genre. In addition to this, it also specializes in management and artistic representation. The catalog is made up of artists with specific characteristics, with each one having a distinctive touch. LIZOS MUSIC has a great team of professionals. Young minds complemented by experienced connoisseurs of the musical industry. Everyone works together bringing a different business model to the music industry.

About Bobby Dee Presents:

In 1987, Bobby Dee Presents was founded by Bobby Dee Sr with the goal of catering to specialized markets all over the country in the music industry. Together with his son Bobby Dee Jr., Bobby Dee Presents consistently generates sold-out shows by bringing together artists, spectators, and venues. Originally from Southern California, Bobby Dee has been making waves across the nation. Through Bobby Dee Presents, your favorite artists will perform at a venue near you. In the music industry, Bobby Dee Jr, who is also a partner of Snoop Dogg's booking agency called Uncle Snoop's Army, has opened doors for artists of every genre. "Peso Pluma", "Natanel & Junior H", "Fuerza Regida", "My 00's Playlist," "R&B Rewind," "Freestyle Festival," "Danzig Sings Elvis," "Morrissey," "Latin Legends," "Grupo Firme," "Banda MS" and many other artists have been part of Bobby Dee's carefully planned lineups that have become national tours that have sold out across the United States.

