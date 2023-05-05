Nacero Inc. Invited to Submit Part II Application to the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office for Texas SAF Facility

HOUSTON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacero, Inc. announced today that its Nacero TX subsidiary has been invited by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to submit a Part II application for a loan guarantee through the Loan Programs Office's (LPO) Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Program for 75% of the capital needed for its multi-billion-dollar flagship SAF facility in Texas. When Nacero's facility is completed, it will be the largest single commercial-scale methanol-to-jet facility in the world.

"Receiving an invitation to Part II of the DOE's Title XVII Loan Program through the LPO is a major milestone towards achieving Final Investment Decision (FID) for Nacero's flagship facility," said Jess Cole, CFO of Nacero. "We have benefited greatly from the DOE's guidance and have been impressed by the Department's commitment to the decarbonization of the aviation industry through their support for the development of commercial-scale facilities. Part II success will contribute meaningfully to the overall financeability of our first project under a platform that aims to commercialize new technologies within the clean energy space to reduce emissions in hard-to-abate industries."

The DOE's invitation to submit a Part II application is not an assurance that the DOE will invite the applicant into the due diligence and term sheet negotiation process, that DOE will offer a term sheet to the applicant, or that the terms and conditions of a term sheet will be consistent with terms proposed by the applicant. The foregoing matters are wholly dependent on the results of DOE review and evaluation of a Part II Application, and DOE's determination whether to proceed.

If the project successfully reaches loan closing, the DOE-guaranteed loan would provide approximately 75% of the total capital needed to produce 250 million gallons per year (MMgpy) of zero-sulfur products, including up to 145 MMgpy of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as well as low carbon aviation fuel (LCAF), naphtha, and high-value LPGs utilizing Topsoe's SynCOR Methanol™ and MTJet™ technologies.

"Moving into Part II of the LPO program significantly de-risks our path to FID by providing approximately 75% of the project-level financing needed for our first facility," Bruce Selkirk, CEO of Nacero, added. "We're excited to continue our relationship with the DOE and working towards a conditional commitment to support our efforts around Phase 1. Nacero will submit a Part II application in the coming months with a goal of receiving a commitment from the DOE prior to FID, which is targeted for mid-2024."

SAF and LCAF will be produced using renewable natural gas (RNG) sourced primarily from dairy farms and landfills, and natural gas from mitigated flared gas sources located in Texas. The facility products will contain no sulfur, carbon capture will be integrated into the design, and the facility will utilize 100% renewable power. As a result, the manufacturing process avoids significant emissions and release of particulate matter from jet engines compared to traditional jet fuel processes.

Based in Houston, TX, Nacero Inc. is bringing sustainable aviation fuel and lower carbon aviation fuel to market using renewable natural gas and natural gas. The Company plans to build additional production facilities across the United States where it can create environmental and economic benefits for its consumers, host communities, commercial counterparties, and shareholders. Founded in 2015, Nacero is led by a team averaging over 25 years of successful project experience across the clean power, renewables, LNG, fuels, and petrochemicals sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements.

