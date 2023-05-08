Parkway Clinical Laboratories Launches Xylazine Testing

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Clinical Laboratories Inc. (PCL), today announced it has launched Xylazine aka "Tranq" testing via LCMSMS confirmation testing on urine specimens.

"The dedicated team at PCL, particularly Mr. Mike Schiraldi, VP Lab Operations & Khushnuma Sabavala, VP R&D, has acted swiftly in adding this test to our menu in an effort to help combat the latest menace compounding the opioid crisis" said company President and Chief Executive Officer, Carolyn Bonner." This test is well suited for the purpose of addiction screening and opioid prescription drug monitoring and can help identify past or recent usage of xylazine.

Xylazine aka "Tranq" is a powerful sedative only approved for veterinary use. It has recently emerged as a common adulterant in opioids such as heroin and fentanyl. Xylazine may result in life threatening side effects that appear to be similar to those commonly associated with opioid use, making it difficult to distinguish opioid overdoses from xylazine exposure. And because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone (Narcan) does not reverse its potential deadly side effects. The DEA warns that xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our county has ever faced, it is even deadlier than fentanyl.

Parkway Clinical Laboratories (PCL) is a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified, full service, specialty reference laboratory. It has been a trusted partner in delivering in-vitro diagnostic testing for more than 50 years, serving behavioral health, addiction and pain management specialties. PCL is equipped to perform semi quantitative urine and saliva based substance abuse screening, using enzyme immunoassay (EIA) methodology and opioid and other prescription medication monitoring, using LC/MS/MS quantitative analysis, which includes but is not limited to various controlled prescription medications, Z class sedatives, hypnotics, anti-depressants, ecstasy, bath salts, K2-spice and xylazine.

