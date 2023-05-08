ZefSci and Northeastern Universities' Barnett Institute Partner to Apply Electron Capture Dissociation (ECD) Technology to LCMS Based Protein Characterization

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zef Scientific, Inc. along with partner e-MSion, Inc., announce a collaboration to develop novel applications using electron capture dissociation (ECD) technology using Thermo Fisher Scientific's popular Q Exactive™ UHMR Orbitrap LCMS system.

Zef Scientific, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Mass spectrometry (MS) based protein characterization has grown into an essential technology in basic biological research as well as drug discovery and development. Pioneered by e-MSion, ECD enables complimentary innovative top-down, middle-down, and native workflows for the comprehensive characterization of protein sequence, posttranslational modifications, and higher-order structure.

At the Barnett Institute, Dr. Alexander Ivanov's research group focuses on the development of microscale liquid phase separation and mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomic technologies for solving challenging biomedical problems.

Dr. Ivanov states: "Partnering with ZefSci and adding ECD technology provides exciting new capabilities for our lab providing more comprehensive characterization of proteins and isoforms, modifications, sequence/charge variants, and large protein complexes in their native non-denatured state."

Rick Carberry, Business Development and Marketing Director at ZefSci, elaborates: "We are delighted to work with Alex and the Barnett Institute who have a long history of developing and applying novel separation and mass spec-based approaches to characterizing biological molecules."

About Zef Scientific, Inc. ZefSci is an engineering company focused solely on providing multivendor LCMS maintenance and service and setting a new standard in analytical instrument repair. More information about ZefSci is available at www.zefsci.com

About E-MSion, Inc. e-MSion, Inc. aims to advance proteomics research by improving the accessibility of electron-based fragmentation in mass spectrometry. They are the first to make ECD technically feasible on instruments that are in the low- to mid-price range. www.e-MSion.com.

About Barnett Institute at Northeastern University. The Barnett Institute is a center of excellence in the development and application of technologies for biopharmaceutical characterization and proteomics and systems biology. With more than 50 scientists and an $8 million endowment, the Institute is recognized internationally as one of the premier centers for cutting-edge research and advanced training in analytical chemistry for biomedical applications. https://cos.northeastern.edu/barnett/.

Q Exactive™ is a registered trademark of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

E-MSion is now part of Agilent

Media Contact Information:

Rick Carberry

781 635-9985

rick@zefsci.com

ZefSci and Northeastern Universities’ Barnett Institute Partner to Apply Electron Capture Dissociation (ECD) Technology to LCMS Based Protein Characterization (PRNewswire)

Northeastern Universities’ Barnett Institute- logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zef Scientific, Inc.