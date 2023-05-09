iCIMS Unveils New Solution to Build, Personalize and Automate Candidate Experiences at Scale

Company shares vision for iCIMS Candidate Experience Management and announces iCIMS Talent Innovator Award winners at fourth annual award-winning INSPIRE conference

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, unveiled the next-generation of candidate relationship management (CRM) at INSPIRE, its conference for talent acquisition innovators. Today's talent has heightened expectations of the candidate experience, but recruitment teams lack an effective way to deliver those experiences at scale. With the new iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM), recruiters will be able to leverage modern marketing technology to efficiently nurture and convert candidates using a unique combination of campaign logic, engagement scoring, and candidate fit analysis – all within a unified solution.

"Recruiters today must go beyond relationship management and evolve to become experience creators and builders," said Brian Provost, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "We're bringing a new standard to recruitment marketing by enabling organizations to execute continuous, hyper-personalized talent journeys. Our new solution empowers leaders to automate and scale candidate engagement strategies, elevating talent acquisition with a new level of efficiency and intelligence."

iCIMS CXM combines the powerful pipeline building capabilities of iCIMS CRM with the automation and lead scoring abilities of the award-winning iCIMS Marketing Automation. It will enable recruiters to build, personalize and automate candidate experiences with little recruiter intervention and source candidates that are most interested and most qualified.

iCIMS' new solution is designed to help talent teams:

Build automated and adaptive recruitment marketing campaigns that put candidate nurturing on autopilot. iCIMS CXM goes beyond the limited personalization that first-generation CRMs offer, bringing an automated approach to changing talent attraction needs and boosting ROI with tailored, conditional campaigns based on candidate profiles and behaviors.

Optimize their budget by building talent pools of qualified people without spending additional sourcing dollars to re-acquire or find new candidates. Teams can quickly segment and connect with qualified, hire-ready candidates based on engagement score, skills and experience, as well as identify qualified talent they have already sourced.

Refresh stale pipelines for every role with event management and external sourcing tools . Recruiters can gain candidate interest by sending tailored, one-to-one event invites to existing talent and upload interested candidates' profiles with the iCIMS Sourcing Browser Extension.

Convert passive candidates into eager applicants with hyper-personalized, multi-channel content. Combining iCIMS CXM with the power of top-of-the-funnel iCIMS Talent Cloud solutions, teams can meet candidates where they are via chatbot, landing pages, career sites, text, emails and events. Recruiters can provide unique journeys based on candidates' interests, preferences and where they are in their job search, to improve response rates, and leverage engagement analytics to understand which content resonates the best.

iCIMS customers can volunteer for the CXM early access program here. General availability is targeted for 2024.

At INSPIRE, the company also announced winners of the 2023 iCIMS Talent Innovator Awards. Winners were selected and celebrated for pioneering breakthrough ideas, facing talent challenges head-on and driving innovative talent strategies at their organizations using the iCIMS Talent Cloud. This year's honorees include talent leaders from DISH Network, Expleo, G42, Global Medical Response, Novant Health, Peraton, The Cheesecake Factory, The Wendy's Company, Topgolf and Velosio. See how these organizations are leveraging iCIMS solutions to build and retain winning teams.

To learn more about iCIMS solutions and transformative talent strategies, watch on-demand sessions from iCIMS INSPIRE here.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

