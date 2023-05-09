RESTON, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader of identity technologies, is delighted to have been awarded the highly competitive and much sought after Automated Border Control System (ABCS) contract for all travelers entering and exiting the country's air, land and sea checkpoints, by Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency).

IDEMIA selected to supply Automated Border Control System by Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency). (PRNewswire)

IDEMIA was first awarded the contract to roll-out automated gates for immigration clearance at Changi Airport in 2017. IDEMIA subsequently worked with ICA and HTX to equip other Changi Airport terminals as well as Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints with automated gates, delivering seamless and secure travel experience for all travellers.

Following this award, IDEMIA will continue to further expand its investment into Singapore nurturing local talent and expertise by putting our next generation systems into all air, land and sea border checkpoints. IDEMIA will be deploying its Augmented Borders Suite along with new front end technologies including the award winning ID-Look™ devices and a range of digital processing to deliver a smart, automated and robust border crossing system.

"We're thrilled to be awarded this high-profile contract that showcases our ability to surpass our customers' expectations, our ongoing and significant investment in innovation and our capacity to roll out our technologies at scale. We look forward to paving the way for a future digital travel era."

Matt Cole, IDEMIA Executive Vice President, Public Security and Identity

About IDEMIA

As the leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA is on a mission to unlock the world and make it safer. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, IDEMIA provides unique technologies, underpinned by long-standing expertise in biometrics, cryptography, data analytics, systems and smart devices.

IDEMIA offers its public and private customers payment, connectivity, access control, travel, identity and public security solutions. Every day, around the world, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries, with an impactful, ethical and socially responsible approach.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

Media contacts:

Genevieve de Vera

(978) 808-7047

genevieve.devera@us.idemia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEMIA