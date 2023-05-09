NACD HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is proud to announce that the association was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in The 21st Annual American Business Awards (ABAs) in the Association or Non-Profit Publication category for its Future of the American Board: A Framework for Governing into the Future report.

Released in September 2022, The Future of the American Board report explores the driving force of corporate purpose and the inter-dependence of stakeholder and shareholder interests, as well as boards' focus on strategy, risk, talent, and culture and examines 10 principles in the context of critical challenges and opportunities faced by today's boards. It is supported by relevant context and implementation guidance, including key questions for boards to consider, that aim to help both public and private company boards achieve high performance in a demanding and turbulent environment.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award for The Future of the American Board report, which is an essential publication for boards as they navigate matters affecting our businesses and our world," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "The principles outlined in the report are reflective of intensifying pressures and expectations impacting companies and their governance, addressing top concerns such as global supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, climate change, and massive talent overhauls. In a world that seems increasingly less predictable, the quality of board governance is even more vital to the sustainability of our enterprises and trust in our market economy."

The report is the culmination of the work of the Future of the American Board Commission, composed of 19 governance leaders, including directors, investors, academics, CEOs, and former regulators. NACD and its strategic partners continue to build on the research and findings in the report by developing publications and tools directed by partner-led working groups in 2023.

NACD's nomination was one of more than 3,700 submissions for this year's American Business Awards, the premier US business awards program. Nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Start-Up of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the full list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Learn more about the Future of the American Board report on The Future of the American Board website and download the Future of the American Board: A Framework for Governing into the Future report today.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve.

To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Media Contact:

Shannon Bernauer

sbernauer@nacdonline.org

571-367-3688

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Corporate Directors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors