The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Launches Nonsterile Compounding Certificate

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), the nation's first and only nonprofit credentialing organization for pharmacy technicians, today launched its Nonsterile Compounding Certificate. This new specialized credential recognizes pharmacy technicians in community settings creating customized formulations for patients requiring medications or dosage forms that are not commercially available.

"We are pleased to offer technicians this new opportunity to advance their careers," said PTCB Executive Director and CEO William Schimmel. "Not only will this certificate benefit technicians, but it also expands the ability of community pharmacies to safely provide medication formulations tailored to each patient's unique needs."

Technicians who pursue this specialty will gain the critical knowledge and skills required to address the risks involved with compounded medications, ensuring the quality of the product and protecting their patients. The certificate complements PTCB's Certified Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician (CSPT) Program , which assesses technicians' knowledge and skills to prepare medications in sterile environments such as hospitals, home infusions centers, and other compounding facilities to prevent contamination.

The Nonsterile Compounding Certificate is the newest offering in PTCB's growing list of comprehensive programs to advance medication safety and represents the organization's ongoing commitment to best practices in patient care, transparency, and increasing career opportunities for pharmacy technicians. More than 280,000 technicians nationwide are actively PTCB-Certified, making its pharmacy technician programs the industry's most-recognized credentials. Over 1,300 technicians across the country have earned PTCB's Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT-Adv) credential, and more than 10,000 Assessment-Based Certificates (ABCs) have been earned through PTCB's non-degree granting program.

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

