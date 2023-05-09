Philadelphia Police Department Announces Pilot Program with Databuoy Corporation

~ Pilot program could lead to city-wide adoption ~

MCLEAN, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databuoy Corporation (Databuoy), a gunshot localization and real-time emergency alert intelligence system, and the Philadelphia Police Department announced today that SHOTPOINT, Databuoy's life-saving gunshot localization and detection system, has been selected by the Department for a pilot program to help to reduce gun-violence throughout the city.

"Our system works reliably in high noise environments and around vehicular traffic without false detections."

With gun violence on the rise, officials sought a solution that could accurately detect a gunshot and localize where it came from, to prosecute more offenders and hopefully lessen the number of incidents. When public safety is at risk, having real-time systems that seamlessly communicate vital information is key for first responders. Databuoy's SHOTPOINT system can be deployed in nearly any environment with near perfect results. SHOTPOINT eliminates false positives, without human intervention, and provides accurate, quickly deployed reports to first responders.

"Our system works reliably in high noise environments and around vehicular traffic without false detections," Kathleen Griggs, Databuoy CEO said. "The system is automated and gets information to responding officers instantly and has supported police response and investigations for multiple homicides in the years we have been installed."

SHOTPOINT is a game-changing technology that is unsurpassed in its detection and location accuracy and one that law enforcement and security clients can trust. "We are deployed in some of the most volatile environments in the country, like the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas," says former CBP Commissioner, David Aguilar, one of Databuoy Corporation's Board of Advisor Members. "We are confident it will do the same for the City of Philadelphia."

SHOTPOINT is becoming more accessible to cities since it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) on a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) contracting vehicle and available on The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) through a Minority Owned 8(a) Small Business.

"We are committed to the safety of our citizens," Robert Keehfuss, Philadelphia Police Department, Public Safety Technology Program Manager said. "Philadelphia needs a system that will instantly give us the precise location where the shot occurred. Every second counts when it comes to saving lives and catching shooters, so the faster we get the detailed information, the better chance we have of protecting our citizens."

The pilot program between Databuoy and the Philadelphia Police Department will be ongoing for the next several months and cover one of the city's heaviest gun violence areas. If the system performs to the goals outlined in the pilot, there is support for a larger rollout plan.

For more information on Databuoy, visit https://databuoy.com.

ABOUT DATABUOY CORPORATION

Databuoy Corporation provides the best smart IoT acoustic sensor platform that reduces response time and delivers the most accurate and location-specific information to empower law enforcement and first responders.

CONTACT: Amy Veloz/amy@dbuoy.co

View original content:

SOURCE Databuoy Corporation