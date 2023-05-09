Relay Payments Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

The rapidly growing payments company was recognized again for its culture

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the supply chain, logistics, and trucking industries, has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for the second consecutive year. The company was recognized for its outstanding culture, winning in the overall category as well as the "Prosperous and Thriving" and "Southeast Region" categories.

Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces recognizes companies that prioritize employee engagement and satisfaction. Relay has proven to be a standout in this regard based on feedback from employee surveys. The company's survey results show that it fosters a culture of inclusivity, teamwork, and innovation, leading to high employee satisfaction and retention levels.

"At Relay, we're committed to creating a workplace that empowers our team to do their best work and creates a sense of community and belonging," said Ryan Droege, co-founder and CEO of Relay. "We're honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the second year in a row and are grateful to our amazing team for making this achievement possible."

Founded in 2019, Relay launched to help digitally transform the logistics industry. The company offers payment solutions designed to increase efficiencies, improve driver satisfaction, reduce fraud, and eliminate operational headaches. Today, 300,000+ carriers and drivers use Relay to transact. Companies throughout the supply chain — from large carriers to freight brokers, truck stops, and warehouses — rely on Relay for their over-the-road expenses, including unloading and fuel payments.

"When you're growing as rapidly as we are at Relay, it's essential to have a team that's committed to our vision and values," said Chief People Officer Amy Zimmerman. "We go above and beyond for our team members, offering everyone generous benefits, perks and company equity, because we know they go the extra mile for our customers. Any success we have as a company is 100% based on our people, so we always prioritize our people."

Relay has received numerous awards for its technology, customer service, and culture, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, the FreightTech100 List, and the Atlanta-Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces.

About Relay Payments

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 carriers and drivers, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cash and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, Old Dominion Freight Line and others to streamline their payment process and optimize operations to get consumer products to shelves quickly. For more information about Relay or to download the app, visit relaypayments.com .

