Pega to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld iNspire 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced that an in-person Investor Session will be held at PegaWorld iNspire 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada hosted by Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega.

The Investor Session is scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1615874&tp_key=ea0f1f5daf. A replay will also be available on the Investors page of Pega's website.

The agenda will include updates on our go-to-market strategy, product innovation, and financial model. We will also include time on the agenda for questions and answers. To submit your questions in advance, please email PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

