Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Marketing Partner of the Year 2022 in North America by Veeam

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the 2022 Marketing Partner of the Year in North America by Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery. The Veeam Marketing Partner of the Year award recognizes the Veeam ProPartner who most consistently leverages Veeam's marketing engine to deliver effective campaigns that build pipeline, generate leads and close deals.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The Veeam Partner of the Year awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. With a 100 percent channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam solutions to joint customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in delivering industry-leading solutions and services that keep businesses running. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts of the year, taking place in Miami, FL May 22 – 24.

"Business leaders are facing increased challenges in this era of heightened cyber-attacks and ransomware," said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channel at Veeam. "We believe the combination of great technology and strong partnerships is what can help organizations protect themselves from these threats and, if the worst happens, enable them to rapidly recover and keep their business running. I'm extremely proud of our 2022 Veeam Partner of the Year Award winners and am excited to celebrate their achievements this week as part of VeeamON 2023."

"Converge is excited to be named Veeam's Marketing Partner of the Year," stated John Teltsch, CRO of Converge. "Converge's Marketing team excels at fostering our partner relationships and managing the opportunities available to us through partner programs. We're proud of our team's work in building campaigns that align with Veeam's partner strategy and look forward to continued success in 2023."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.