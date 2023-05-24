Pedal to Empower event returns to support rural women and girls with bicycles

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Bicycle Relief's annual Pedal to Empower event from 2-5 June 2023 invites riders around the globe to help mobilize women and girls in rural regions with life-changing bicycles.

During the course of one weekend in June, which coincides with World Bicycle Day on June 3, supporters from more than 80 countries will again join this all-ages global cycling event. The ride aims to raise awareness and funds to give more women and girls bicycles that can help them achieve their full potential.

Women and girls in low-income, rural areas play a critical role in helping their communities prosper, yet they often disproportionately face obstacles to accessing education, paid work, and reproductive and maternal healthcare. Walking long distances to reach services, reach markets, or to go to class requires time and daylight hours, and puts their personal safety at risk. A bicycle is a game-changer.

"When placed in the hands of women and girls, World Bicycle Relief's Buffalo Bicycles become vehicles of change that can uplift generations," says Adrienne Karecki, World Bicycle Relief's Global Executive Director of Development and Communications.

To date, World Bicycle Relief has distributed over 760,000 durable Buffalo Bicycles across 21 countries in Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. To help them unlock their potential, 70% of the bicycles that World Bicycle Relief distributes through its programs are prioritized for women and girls.

For this year's Pedal to Empower event, the global non-profit has set a goal of 5 million kilometers. All money raised through June 12th will go toward World Bicycle Relief's mission to help people conquer the challenge of distance, achieve independence, and thrive.

How to get involved

Pedal to Empower welcomes participants from all around the world, from casual riders to serious cyclists. The event is free to join, with optional fundraising and donations welcomed to help mobilize women and girls.

pedaltoempower.com , where you can start a fundraiser and log your distance toward the 5 million kilometer goal. Register on, where you can start a fundraiser and log your distance toward the 5 million kilometer goal.

Ride anytime, anywhere between 2-5 June for Pedal to Empower. Head down the block, with friends or up a mountain — it's up to you! No matter how you pedal, you'll be empowering women and girls to reach their goals with life-changing mobility.

"Pedal to Empower is a fun and easy way for people of all ages and all abilities to come together to help make a difference in the lives of women and girls who lack access to reliable transportation. By simply registering and choosing to ride, sharing on social media, or starting a fundraiser, you will help put more bicycles in the hands of people who need them most," says Karecki.

[ Register for Pedal to Empower ]

About World Bicycle Relief

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes communities in rural regions around the world to thrive with life-changing bicycles. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high-quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs.

These purpose-designed Buffalo Bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in low-income, rural areas around the world. In areas where transportation options are limited, a bike is a life-changing tool that helps individuals transform their futures.

To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered more than 760,000 bicycles and trained more than 3,000 mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, Colombia, UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Colombia, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

