Bloomberg Law Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its Draft Analyzer workflow tool was named a 2023 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Award Business Technology Finalist in the Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution category. The CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by SIIA.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

Bloomberg Law's Draft Analyzer has transformed the process of legal drafting by utilizing advanced AI technology.

Draft Analyzer is included as a part of Bloomberg Law, which combines legal research, news, analysis, and Practical Guidance in one comprehensive solution. Draft Analyzer streamlines the workflow of transactional attorneys by leveraging unique proprietary AI models to help attorneys negotiate more efficiently. During contract analysis, the tool significantly improves a user's ability to efficiently draft and authoritatively negotiate contracts by identifying market standard contract language and surfacing on-point analysis from Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance collection.

"We're incredibly proud to see Draft Analyzer recognized for its ability to transform the practice of law," said Joe Breda, President of Bloomberg Law. "Draft Analyzer's selection as a finalist in this category is a testament to the quality of our AI-enabled solutions and our commitment to supporting attorneys with innovative, intelligent tools that allow them to provide the best possible service to their clients."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced June 21-22, 2023.

Details about each finalist are available at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data, and business intelligence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law