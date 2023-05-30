Christian Losch Named CEO of Casa Palmera Treatment Center in Del Mar, Calif.

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc ., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has named social services executive Christian Losch as CEO of Casa Palmera, a residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment center located in Del Mar in San Diego County. He previously served as CEO of Pinelands Recovery Center in Medford, N.J., also a DBH treatment facility and will continue to report directly to Jennifer Carvalho, President, Substance Use Disorder Division.

Losch has worked in substance use treatment for 17 years. He is a graduate of Rutgers School of Social Work and is dually licensed as a clinical social worker and clinical alcohol and drug counselor. He has experience as a primary therapist, program coordinator and clinical director working in detox, residential and outpatient treatment programs serving adolescents, young adults, adults and first responders.

He is an associate member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), an approved clinical supervisor by the New Jersey Board of Social Workers and an approved Recovery Coach Academy trainer. In his role as CEO, he is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the residential and outpatient programs at Casa Palmera.

"It's an honor to be chosen to lead Casa Palmera, which has a sterling, national reputation for innovation in the field of behavioral health. I look forward to working with its diverse team of psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists who work together to help each patient move forward within a caring community," said Losch.

Casa Palmera was established in 2005. Both the outpatient and residential parts of the center are best known for their holistic approach to the treatment of addictive, eating and emotionally traumatic disorders. The recovery programs draw from the best of modern Western scientific knowledge, as well as ancient Eastern intuitive healing techniques.

"Christian's expertise in managing behavioral health treatment centers as well as his clinical experience as a healthcare professional are highly valued, and I'm delighted he has decided to stay with Discovery Behavioral Health for the next chapter in his career," says Carvalho.

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health makes evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable. With a full continuum of care, we can offer the right treatment at the right time for those struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We continue to expand access to care by being in network with 100 payers and other managed care organizations and through our growing network of treatment centers nationwide. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

