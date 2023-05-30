KICKSTAND COCKTAILS NOW AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN TIME TO SPICE UP SUMMER

The only canned cocktail dedicated to spice unveils refreshed visual identity and branding elements to showcase its unique spice and fruit flavor combinations

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KickStand Cocktails today announced it will be available directly to consumers across the country through Speakeasy, a leading e-commerce and fulfillment solution for alcohol brands, in time to spice up summer. Through this partnership, KickStand Cocktails and its portfolio of vodka-based spicy canned cocktails will now be available to more than 220 million consumers with pre-orders available now and product shipping mid-June at www.kickstandcocktails.com.

KickStand Cocktails now shipping nationwide in time for summer. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be able to provide the only portfolio of spicy canned cocktails to millions of consumers beginning this week," said Darren Rovell, Founder and CEO, KickStand Cocktails. "The outpouring of positive response from consumers in our retail markets expedited our approach to make it more widely available. As the only offering that dedicates itself to spice, we're proud to fill a void in the market with our refreshing and delicious flavors with varying spice levels to meet the needs of every consumer."

Along with its expanded distribution, KickStand Cocktails will introduce a refreshed look with the evolution of its visual identity to accentuate its distinctive pepper and fruit blends. The updated designs will be featured across product and packaging, as well as a renewed digital and social presence.

The new look will also be rolled out across retail markets with its first introduction at Universal Music Group's "Music is Universal" four-day music celebration in Nashville during one of the largest pop culture moments in country music. KickStand Cocktails will make its home at 5th and Broadway to welcome more than 200,000 music fans to Music City from June 8 – June 11, along with other KickStand Cocktail-sponsored events, including:

THURSDAY, JUNE 8 – SUNDAY, JUNE 11 : "Music is Universal" presented by Universal Music Group will feature sets by its incredible roster of talent. Guests will be treated to KickStand Cocktails and other surprises as KickStand Cocktails helps kick off the summer concert months across country music. Events are open to the public with some special private night events. Please keep an eye out to win your way in on Instagram @KickStandCocktails. 5 th & Broadway, 5036 Broadway, Nashville .

MONDAY, JUNE 12 : W Hotel rooftop industry event hosted by KickStand Cocktails. Music by Dee Jay Silver will bring the industry and locals together to celebrate the culmination of one of the biggest weeks in country music with their own rooftop event featuring drink specials and giveaways. The exclusive event will be open to a few lucky promotional winners and hotel guests who can visit @KickStandCocktails on Instagram for more information.

KickStand Cocktails is available in four crushable flavors: Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Charred Pineapple Poblano, Smashed Raspberry Serrano, and Torched Peach Chipotle, with four-pack and variety pack options and across retail in Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. To place your pre-order, please visit www.kickstandcocktails.com or join the conversation on Instagram @kickstandcocktails or Twitter @drinkkickstand.

ABOUT KICKSTAND COCKTAILS

KickStand Cocktails is the only canned cocktail solely dedicated to spice. Made with vodka, fruit juice and natural flavors, KickStand Cocktails contain: 105 calories, no added sugar, 3g carbs and 5.5% ABV in four clean flavors: Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot). For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Twitter @drinkkickstand and Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

