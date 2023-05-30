Medicines360 Appoints Andrea Olariu, MD, PhD as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Olariu brings depth of expertise in Clinical, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, and Product Development

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicines360, a mission-driven nonprofit women's health pharmaceutical organization, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Andrea Olariu, MD, PhD as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Olariu served most recently as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Medicines360 and succeeds Tina Raine-Bennett, MD, MPH, FACOG.

Medicines360 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medicines360) (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Olariu assumes leadership at an exciting time for Medicines360," said Leslie Benet, PhD, Professor of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences and Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco, and Medicines360 Board Chair. "With increasing unmet needs in women's health, coupled with for-profit entities' divestment in women's health product development, the convergence of these elements makes our mission to expand equitable access critical – now more than ever. Dr. Olariu's deep and varied experience in Clinical, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, and Product Development makes her an ideal choice to lead Medicines360 into the future. The Board has every confidence that she is the right leader at this time in our trajectory, to execute the vision and drive plans to realize our mission."

Since joining Medicines360 in 2010, Dr. Olariu has held a number of key roles for the organization. As COO of Medicines360, Dr. Olariu oversaw Clinical/Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Product Development, and the Quality Department; and served as Chief Executive Officer of its for-profit subsidiary, CuraePharma360. Dr. Olariu has extensive experience designing and conducting clinical trials from proof-of-concept to large pivotal Phase 3 studies. She led the clinical and regulatory strategy, resulting in multiple FDA approvals of the company's hormonal IUD, LILETTA.

"I am honored to assume leadership of M360 at a pivotal moment – not only in the history of our organization – but also at a time when the nation's attention has been squarely focused on women's health and access to care. I look forward to continuing to lift up the role that nonprofit pharmaceuticals like ours play in product development and policy advocacy to expand access for women."

Prior to Medicines360, Dr. Olariu developed and implemented clinical/medical and regulatory strategies for several medical devices that received approval in the US, Canada, and the European Union. She has also spent more than 15 years in academia, as an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the University of Szeged in Szeged, Hungary and a Senior Lecturer of Immunology at the Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Timisoara, Romania. Dr. Olariu has authored over 40 peer-reviewed articles in medical publications, is the recipient of several academic honors, and has spoken at national and international conferences.

Medicines360 was founded to develop new approaches to address unmet needs in women's health by advancing global, equitable access to critical medicines. With the appointment of Dr. Olariu, the organization will continue expanding beyond reproductive health and contraception to also address the most pressing issues affecting women globally.

About Medicines360

Located in San Francisco, California, Medicines360 is a nonprofit global women's health pharmaceutical organization with a mission to catalyze equitable access to medicines and devices through product development, policy advocacy, and public sector engagement. Medicines360 is committed to working with healthcare providers, advocacy groups, and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments while ensuring more women worldwide can access the medicines they need. For more information, visit www.medicines360.org

