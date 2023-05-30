Neogen® to Participate in the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

LANSING, Mich., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

Presentation materials will be posted to the Neogen Investor Relations website on the morning of June 6. To access them, along with the event webcast link, please visit the Events & Presentations section at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

