Cano Health Appoints Frederick Green as Interim Chief Legal Officer

MIAMI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced the appointment of Frederick S. Green as its Interim Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Green will work closely with the Company's Board and management team to implement and maintain best-in-class corporate governance practices, support execution of the Company's stockholder value creation strategy, and identify a permanent successor for his position.

Mr. Green brings approximately 40 years of experience advising Boards of Directors and management teams of public companies with respect to corporate governance, executive oversight, and M&A transactions. Until his retirement in 2022, he served as a Partner and Chair of the Transactions Practice for Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, during which time he received numerous accolades, including being named a 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" for Corporate Law in New York by Best Lawyers in America.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to approximately 390,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import, including, without limitation, our plans to: (i) implement and maintain best-in-class corporate governance practices; (ii) execute our stockholder value creation strategy; and (iii) identify a permanent Chief Legal Officer. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time of this release and our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known or unknown factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by our forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations and financial condition. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in market or industry conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, competitive conditions, and/or consumer receptivity to our services; changes in our strategy, future operations, prospects and plans; developments and uncertainties related to the Direct Contracting Entity program; our ability to realize expected financial results, including with respect to patient membership, total revenue and earnings; our ability to predict and control our medical cost ratio; our ability to grow market share in existing markets and continue our growth; our ability to integrate our acquisitions and achieve desired synergies; our ability to maintain our relationships with health plans and other key payors; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including funds to satisfy our liquidity needs; our ability to attract and retain members of management and our Board of Directors; and/or our ability to recruit and retain qualified team members and independent physicians. Actual results may also differ materially from such forward-looking statements for a number of other reasons, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on April 7, 2023 (the "2022 Form 10-K"), as well as our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we have filed or expect to file with the SEC during 2023 (which may be viewed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or on our website at http://www.investors.canohealth.com), as well as reasons including, without limitation, delays or difficulties in, and/or unexpected or less than anticipated results from our efforts to: (i) implement and maintain best-in-class corporate governance practices; (ii) execute our stockholder value creation strategy, such as due to higher than expected demands on our cash, whether due to higher interest rates or inflation, less than anticipated liquidity, tightness in the M&A markets (whether due to tightness in the credit markets or otherwise), greater than anticipated competitive factors, lower than expected revenues, lower than expected patient utilization rates, higher than expected competition for our patients services, higher than expected medical costs or other overhead costs, higher than expected operating costs, a broad recessionary economic environment and/or less than anticipated utilization of our medical centers; and/or (iii) identify a permanent Chief Legal Officer, such as due to tightness in the labor markets. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our risk factor disclosure included in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our 2022 Form 10-K. Investors should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this release in the context of these risks and uncertainties. Factors other than those listed above could also cause our results to differ materially from expected results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation or duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect actual results of operations; changes in financial condition; changes in general U.S. or international economic, industry conditions; changes in estimates, expectations or assumptions; or other circumstances, conditions, developments or events arising after the issuance of this release. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on or made available through our websites or other websites referenced herein shall not be incorporated by reference into this release.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

Cano Health, Inc. has filed a definitive proxy (the "Definitive Proxy Statement") statement containing a form of WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Company's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting"). STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT THE COMPANY HAS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders will be able to obtain, free of charge, copies of the Definitive Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and any other documents (including the proxy card) filed by the Company with the SEC in connection with the 2023 Annual Meeting at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) or at the Company's website (https://investors.canohealth.com) or by contacting Mackenzie Partners, Inc. by phone at (800) 322-2885 (toll free) or (212) 929-5500 (collect) or by email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in connection with the 2023 Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants, none of whom, other than Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Dr. Richard Aguilar, Angel Morales and Solomon D. Trujillo, own in excess of 1% of the Company's shares, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the 2023 Annual Meeting. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement, filed with the SEC on May 19, 2023. To the extent holdings of the Company's securities by such potential participants (or the identity of such participants) have changed since the information printed in the Definitive Proxy Statement, such information has been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3 and 4 filed with the SEC. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

