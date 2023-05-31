Edible® Announces Industry Disruptor Kevin Keith as Chief Marketing Officer

Keith Joins Edible's Newly Refreshed Leadership Team Headed by Recently Appointed President, Somia Farid Silber

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates and more, today announced the appointment of Kevin Keith as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With a proven track record of driving transformative marketing strategies for some of the world's most iconic brands such as Citibank, Mercedes-Benz, UPS and The Coca-Cola Company, Keith brings a wealth of knowledge and creativity to lead Edible® into its next phase of growth and innovation.

As Edible® remains a leader within the highly competitive gifting and celebration space, Keith will use his deep understanding of consumer behavior, ability to harness emerging trends and his history of success in marketing and brand management to drive brand growth while innovating the customer experience.

Keith is the latest executive hire for Edible®, which recently announced Somia Farid Silber as President. Keith will report directly to Silber and oversee a full-service marketing department and in-house agency. A respected leader lauded by former employees for his team management skills, Keith has a passion for nurturing the next generation of marketers. He is actively building out his team at Edible.

In his new role, Keith will focus on repositioning the brand and creating a strong brand identity that leverages the company's strategic advantage of delivering to 80% of the U.S. within one hour. Keith will also oversee all marketing efforts, including advertising, creative, media planning, CRM, earned press, social media and influencer marketing.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin join Edible® as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Somia Farid Silber, President of Edible. "Kevin's extensive background in spearheading successful brand transformations that drive growth, coupled with his passion for creativity and leadership, make him the perfect fit to position Edible as the go-to company for celebrating life's sweetest moments."

Prior to joining Edible®, Keith was the Chief Brand Officer at Orangetheory Fitness, where he built an in-house agency from the ground up that grew the brand to more than 1,500 studios in 23 countries.

"I'm excited to join Edible and help introduce this iconic brand to a new generation of consumers," said Keith. "I look forward to building upon the brand's nearly 25 years of success and leveraging my background to create impactful marketing campaigns and experiences that captivate audiences and solidify our position as a leader in the gifting market."

Keith has received numerous awards for his groundbreaking contributions to the marketing, advertising and branding industries. In 2020, he was honored with The Drum Dadi Award for "Most Effective Use of Data," the Little Black Book Award for "Celebrating Creativity," the Ad Age Creativity Editor's Pick and was the ANA In-House Excellence Category Winner for "Orangetheory at Home Branded Content." Additionally, Forbes recognized Keith in 2019 as the CMO Next Game-Changing Marketing Leader. He has also received multiple Effie awards for advertising effectiveness.

About Edible ®

Edible® is the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more. Since its founding in 1999, the company has grown to nearly 1,000 locations and is uniquely capable of reaching more than 80% of U.S. households within one hour for delivery. The brand has been recognized as an industry leader in Entrepreneur's annual "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises,'' and "America's Top Global Franchises," as well as Inc.'s list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies. For more information, visit edible.com.

