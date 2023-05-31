Policy Pathways' Summer Academy Online Inspires Future Policy Leaders

RICHMOND, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our nation's youth are challenging traditional views, offering new perspectives, and holding our leaders accountable. Youth have a stake in our country's future, yet their influence has limited impact in bringing about significant policy change. Policy Pathways, Inc., a Richmond-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides youth opportunities to gain early insights into public policy, public administration, international affairs, and study abroad opportunities to begin voicing their convictions on the national stage.

The Summer Academy Online empowers students to transfer passions into real-world policy careers and change.

Policy Pathways fills a unique niche that many high schools and academic institutions overlook, delivering teenagers and young adults across the country educational tools, skills, and experiences in policy studies which enable them to transfer their passions to real-world careers and institutional change.

The two-week Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service Online (SAO) prepares participants to stand out in college and career pipelines in public policy and administration while feeding their yearning for change and purpose. Apply now!

Policy Pathways offers the virtual Summer Academy as an engaging, remote learning experience for youth (ages 15 – 25). This session's dates are June 25 – July 8, 2023. The program is delivered by an assembly of world-class guest lecturers, top professors, and leading decision-makers who focus on real-world policy issues while strengthening participants' research, communication, leadership, and analytical skills.

SAO piques students' interests in a wide variety of policy topics, such as immigration, environmental, health, criminal and social justice, housing, and more. Participants utilize knowledge derived throughout the course in the culminating Capstone project. No prior knowledge or experience with policy is required to participate.

Policy Pathways President and CEO, Dr. D. Pulane Lucas says, "I am most looking forward to watching how a new cohort of students will absorb the information they receive and translate that knowledge into action after completing the course. It's always amazing to witness the transformation of students from overwhelmed on the first day to having mastered the language, concepts, and new models and frameworks of thinking about policy issues by the end of the program."

To apply, create a My Path account and complete the online application at https://policypathways.org/apply-now/ . Full and partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is June 10, 2023. Late applications will be accepted on a space-available basis.

Please visit policypathways.org or contact us at (866) 465-6671 or info@policypathways.org.

