0x, Family, Polygon Labs, and AWS Announce "Decreasing Frictions in DeFi" Online Hackathon

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x, Family, Polygon Labs, and AWS are thrilled to announce the upcoming "Decreasing Frictions in DeFi" online hackathon. This innovative event is an extraordinary opportunity for financial tech developers worldwide to present novel solutions to real-world financial frictions utilizing the power of decentralized finance (DeFi).

The event, "Decreasing Frictions in DeFi", co-sponsored by 0x, Family, Polygon Labs, and AWS, seeks to empower DeFi builders to turn their groundbreaking ideas into reality and will spotlight inventive financial applications using ERC20 token swaps to address current financial challenges.

A prize pool of $30,000, including $10,000 in cash and $20,000 worth of AWS credits, will be awarded to the top 3 projects. In addition to prizes, the top three winners will gain significant exposure by being highlighted on 0x's marketing channels.

The prize pool details are as follows:

A $10,000 Quadratic Funding Pool sponsored by 0x, Family, and Polygon Labs.

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd placed projects will respectively receive $10,000 , $5,000 , and $5,000 in AWS credits.

The hackathon will commence on June 2 and conclude on July 2. The timeline is as follows:

June 2 - July 2 : Submission period for the hackathon.

July 3 - July 7 : Review and Judging.

July 10 : Winners are announced.

The organizers are looking forward to meeting all the builders and seeing what financial applications that they build to help solve real-world financial frictions.

For further details and registration, please visit: https://dorahacks.io/hackathon/decreasing-frictions-in-defi/detail .

About 0x

0x is developers' one-stop shop to build financial products on crypto rails. 0x empowers hundreds of developers with essential web3 tools to enable faster trading, better prices and superior UX. Our suite of APIs has processed over 52 million transactions and $125B in volume from more than 6 million users trading on apps like Coinbase Wallet, Robinhood Wallet, Matcha, Metamask, Zerion, Zapper, and more.

For more information, please visit 0x.org and follow @0xproject .

For media inquiries, please contact: press@0x.org

