Celebrate Father's Day with Natural Grocers®

Company honors dads in June with special discounts, freebies, sweepstakes and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to celebrate dads with fabulous discounts, freebies, and spectacular summer giveaways throughout the month of June.

Whether you're looking for a unique gift for the father figure in your life or preparing a good4u℠ picnic for the park, Natural Grocers has plenty of savings and special offerings to grill up a fabulous start to your summer.

With savings up to 35% off, you can stretch your dollar, while putting a smile on dad's face.

FATHER'S DAY WITH NATURAL GROCERS

From the sounds of laughter at the pool to those tempting smells from backyard grills, summer is in the air. Whether you're looking for a unique gift for the father figure in your life or preparing a good4u℠ picnic for the park, Natural Grocers has plenty of savings and special offerings to grill up a fabulous start to your summer.

June 2 – 24: All customers can save up to 38% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM in every department.[i]

Upgrade dad's grilling technique with durable, high-quality tools of the trade from OXO utensils (select items, $12.25 /ea).

Save on grilling season staples from the brand you trust with Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Ketchup ( $2.49 /20 oz) and Organic Yellow Mustard ( $1.99 /10 oz)—both non-GMO, certified kosher, vegan, gluten-free and made without artificial preservatives or flavors.

Elevate dad's hygiene routine with Alpine Provisions shampoos, conditioners and Castile body washes. Enjoy 15% off these signature scents, crafted from sustainably sourced essential oils, in 100% plastic-free packaging.

Give the gift of knowledge! Enjoy 30% off select Natural Grocers good4u® books.

June 17 – 19: Customers can enjoy even more Father's Day deals and gifts over the weekend.

UCO ® Titanium Utility Sporks are the perfect gift for dads and/or summer adventures: $8.99 each.

All Bulldog © quality skincare products for men are 26% off.

Give dad a little treat (or two) with Alter Eco ® Organic Truffle Thins (2/ $5 , 2.96 oz).

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Father's Day promotions on groceries, gifts and giveaways:

June 1 – 30: A chance to win FREE groceries for a year - Natural Grocers will be welcoming its two millionth {N}power member this summer. To help celebrate, {N}power members will receive an automatic entry to win FREE groceries for a year, every time they shop in June! [iii]

June 2 – 24: Solaray ® 50th Anniversary Giveaway - Buy any two (2) Solaray products for a chance to win a customized e-bike from Velotric (valued at $1,399 ). [iv]

June 16 -18 : {N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations. [v]

June 18 : {N}power members will receive a FREE Epic ® Snack Strip or Primal ® Strip (meatless vegan jerky). Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. [vi]

{N}Power Meal Deals: $13 – including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce. Vegetarian options under $20 .[vii] Natural Grocers good4u® Burger Meal Deal . Feed your family of four for under– including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce. Vegetarian options under

Not a member? Not a problem! Join this June and get a $2 reward and a FREE usable bag: www.naturalgrocers.com/join.[viii] Get more information on everything Natural Grocers has to offer (including healthy grilling tips and recipes) by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 06/02/23 to 06/24/23 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. All discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offers are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 06/16/23 – 06/18/23. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Prize winner will receive a Natural Grocers gift card loaded with $100 each week for 52 weeks; one winner companywide. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Promotion starts 06/01/23 and ends 06/30/23. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. For official rules and complete details, including alternative method of entry, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iv] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Must be an {N}power to enter. Sweepstakes starts on 06/02/23 and ends on 06/24/23. Four {N}power members will be chosen as winners, companywide Some assembly required. For official Rules, complete details and alternate mode of entry, visit www.natrualgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[v] Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. This offer has been pre-loaded to {N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] Limit 1 per {N}power customer. In-store only. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Limited time offer available to {N}power members only on 6/18/23. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for details.

[vii] {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'organic' to 72345.

[viii] $2 offer will be autoloaded to {N}power account. Limit one free reusable bag per new {N}power member signup. Valid on any 99¢ reusable bag only from 06/01/2023 – 06/30/23 at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for privacy policy and naturalgrocer.com/terms for Terms of Use.

