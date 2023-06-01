Chambers USA 2023 Recognizes Honigman with Five Prestigious 'Band 1' Practice Rankings

24 Honigman lawyers also ranked in annual survey



DETROIT, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that five Michigan practice groups garnered the highest ranking of 'Band 1' while 24 lawyers were ranked in the latest edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business 2023.

"Honigman is honored to receive remarkable rankings in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA after another successful year."

The prestigious Chambers directory of leading U.S. business law firms and lawyers bestowed the highest ranking 'Band 1,' on the following Honigman practices in Michigan:

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Corporate/M&A

Intellectual Property

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Honigman's Labor and Employment and Immigration practices in Michigan were also recognized, as was Intellectual Property and Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder in Illinois. Newly ranked attorneys include Mark Pendery and Matthew Schneider in Michigan for Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations as well as Karen Pifer in Michigan for Real Estate.

A few client comments in the Chambers survey include:

"Honigman is well suited to handle complex and sophisticated matters."

"Honigman is second to none in terms of responsiveness and turnaround times."

"The team is always available, proactively reaches out and takes the time to understand our business."

"Honigman is a great firm with a number of subject matter expert attorneys that it can bring in on complex matters."

"There is no lapse in service or in expertise. Every member is part of the team and each has the capability and acumen to provide us uninterrupted, high-level service."

"Honigman is honored to receive remarkable rankings in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA after another successful year," said David Foltyn, Honigman Chairman and CEO. "As we celebrate our 75th year as a firm, we are proud of the hard work and dedication our attorneys have exerted to satisfy our clients, who, like Chambers, recognize our commitment to excellence every year."

Chambers rankings are based on a range of professional qualities and are independently audited by Chambers USA.

The following Honigman lawyers were ranked in this year's guide:

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

E. Todd Sable

Corporate/M&A

Michael D. DuBay

David Foltyn (Eminent Practitioner)

Donald Kunz (Senior Statesperson)

Barbara Kaye

Tracy T. Larsen

David N. Parsigian

Phillip D. Torrence

Immigration

Meghan Covino

Carol Friend

Insurance: Dispute Resolution

Emily Garrison , Illinois

Paula E. Litt , Illinois

Intellectual Property

J. Michael Huget

Anessa Kramer

Jonathan P. O'Brien

Labor & Employment

Sean Crotty

Litigation: General Commercial

Joseph Aviv

Raymond W. Henney

I. W. Winsten

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Mark Pendery

Matthew Schneider

Real Estate

Karen R. Pifer

J. Adam Rothstein

Lowell D. Salesin

About Honigman

Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

About Chambers USA

Chambers USA is the definitive resource for consumers of legal services in the United States. Through their ranking tables and editorial, they provide reliable and trusted recommendations to enable businesses to make an informed decision when selecting outside legal counsel. For details, visit chambers.com .

Contact:

Maggie Nonnenkamp

mnonnenkamp@honigman.com

630.715.0350

Carolyn Artman, CRIMSON, for Honigman

carolyn@crimsonagency.com

313.269.4729

View original content:

SOURCE Honigman LLP