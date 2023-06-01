Cortland, NY partners with Passport to digitize parking and mobility management

City deploys mobile pay parking and digital permits through Passport's platform

CORTLAND, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rehabilitation of downtown Cortland is paving the way for modernization of the City's parking and parking permits program. The Cortland City Council approved a partnership with mobility software and payments company Passport to offer residents and visitors a more convenient way to access and pay for parking. The contactless payment application, Passport Parking, allows users to pay for and manage parking seamlessly through their smartphones and is also available in numerous locations across the Empire State.

Passport Parking makes paying to park convenient and hassle-free. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history. The City of Cortland is also launching Passport's digital permitting solution which gives employees and residents working and living in the business district a secure method to apply and pay for parking permits.

"By digitizing our parking and mobility operations and operating under a single platform with Passport, our team will save time and money by not having to manage paper tickets, paper permits and monetary transactions," says Mayor Scott Steve. "Additionally, our residents and visitors can park with peace of mind and spend more time enjoying what the City of Cortland has to offer."

More than 800 cities and private operators in North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the City of Cortland is also powering its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it collect evidence, issue warnings and citations and recover punitive revenues more effectively.

"Passport aggregates all parking and mobility data into one place, providing customers with valuable insights for smarter decisions to be made," says Bianca Keipe, Passport account executive. "We're excited to kick off this partnership with the City of Cortland so it can enhance the customer experience and run a more efficient operation."

