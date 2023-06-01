Fortem Technologies Sponsors and Demos Airspace Awareness Radar Technology at 2023 Armed Forces Cycling Classic

Fortem's participation follows their D.C. office opening to expand its presence in the metro area and plans to display its counter-drone and airspace intelligence technology

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , a leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense, today announced it is sponsoring the annual Armed Forces Cycling Classic (AAFC), the D.C. region's premier cycling event in Arlington, Virginia on June 3-4, 2023. The company will present its airspace awareness radar technology for spectators and will also take part in the event activities throughout the weekend.

Fortem Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Fortem Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Fortem's involvement at AAFC comes after recently opening their new office in Chantilly to meet market demand and work with U.S. government entities. The company will exhibit their airspace awareness radar tracking solutions , highlighting capabilities for the counter unmanned aircraft system (counter-UAS) and advanced air mobility market sectors. Fortem executives Michael Buscher, Executive Director of Enterprise Operations, Matt Quinn, Vice President of Government Solutions, and Warren Brown, Vice President of Marketing will provide demonstrations at their booth near the start and finish lines at both race locations on 12th St. for June 3 and Wilson Blvd. for June 4. Fortem is also the proud sponsor of the "Most Heroic Jersey" where a Fortem branded jersey will be presented to the most heroic rider from the women's and men's pro race on Saturday.

"We are excited to participate and sponsor in this incredible and unique event that supports and brings the D.C. community together," said Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "As we expand our footprint in the D.C. area, we look forward to connecting with local organizations and demonstrating our airspace security technology. That same technology is currently being used in Ukraine to help fight off hostile drones and recently was highlighted through our support of airspace security at the World Cup Games in Qatar."

The Armed Forces Cycling Classic is the D.C. region's premier cycling event with opportunities to participate for cyclists of all abilities. The two-day event features the nation's top men and women PRO-AM racers as well as the Challenge Ride, which is the area's largest non-competitive ride on a closed course. There is also a kid's race for younger riders under 9 years of age. Fortem will have a team of employees riding in the Challenge Ride which helps raise money for the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (T.A.P.S.).

"We are excited to provide a forum where respected companies like Fortem Technologies can be involved with the D.C. community and participate in this incredible sporting event," said Rob Laybourn, Director of Arlington Sports and AFCC Founder. "We are proud of the exposure this unique event provides and grateful to Fortem and the other Corporate Challenge Ride participants for their support."

The AFCC works with the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (T.A.P.S.) and has raised over $150,000 for the organization since their partnership began. All funds raised by the Corporate Challenge Teams go directly to supporting T.A.P.S.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others.

www.fortemtech.com

About Armed Forces Cycling Classic and Arlington Sports

The Armed Forces Cycling Classic is a two-day PRO-AM and amateur cycling event that began in 1998 and is the nation's leading cycling event. Arlington Sports, which founded and runs the event has been promoting and organizing amateur and professional cycling events since 1998. As a 501-(c)-3, Arlington Sports is dedicated to the promotion and development of amateur and professional cycling, and work to ensure that the events they produce have wider impact than just with the athletes. In addition to providing the platform and outlet for competitive and non-competitive cyclists, all of the events Arlington Sports offers focus on giving back to the community, and have raised money and awareness for a wide range of beneficiaries.

AFCC 2023 Cycling Classic

Contact:

Warren Brown

warren.brown@fortemtech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fortem Technologies, Inc.