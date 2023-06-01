Host city Hangzhou gives away 100, 000 Asian Games tickets in 1 million gift packs for global tourists

HANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, China, the host city for the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games, today announced it is giving away 1 million gift packs with a rich variety of travel benefits through lotteries to welcome global visitors.

Each gift pack includes a 7-day free Hangzhou subway pass, free tickets to tourist attractions, and a prepaid phone card worth 100 Chinese yuan (roughly USD 14). Participants also have the opportunity to win 100,000 free tickets to the Asian Games, according to Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism.

Overseas visitors may sign up through official website (https://wgly.hangzhou.gov.cn/en/) of Hangzhou Tourism and Culture. Winners will later be notified through email. When they come to Hangzhou, they can activate the benefits by downloading the Alipay app to get the Asian Games One Pass QR code for free passes to subway and tourist attractions.

The global initiative aims to enhance tourists' experience during the 2022 Asian Games and Para Games, which will take place in September and October in Hangzhou. An ancient capital of stunning natural beauty and historical heritage, the city is also known as a national leader for socio-economic development and a hub of digital technology innovation.

Chinese mainland users may enter the digital lottery for the gift pack by searching "Asian Games" in the Alipay app and clicking into "One Pass" in the Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program, or through the Hangzhou Residents app and Discover Hangzhou mini program.

Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program is the first one-stop digital service platform for a major international multi-sport event. Together with the gift packs, it aims to provide global visitors to Hangzhou with all-in-one digital service experience for dining, transportation, travelling, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment.

The gift packs will be given away in three lotteries. The first batch of 400,000 gift packs will be open for application from June 1 to June 10. The second batch of 200,000 gift packs is scheduled to open for application from August 1 to August 10. The application for the last batch of 400,000 gift packs will be open from October 10 to October 20.

