Landmark Bio Partners With InnDura Therapeutics to Advance Immune Cell Therapy Research

WATERTOWN, Mass. and BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Bio, a collective endeavor bringing together leaders in industry, academia, and research hospitals to accelerate development and industrialization of next-generation genomic medicine, and InnDura Therapeutics ("InnDura"), a newly formed company advancing Natural Killer (NK) cell research, have announced a new collaboration to develop and execute product development, regulatory, and chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) strategies to progress InnDura's lead program to the clinic.

InnDura's technology stems from original research and related discoveries under an exclusive license from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that focuses on EVE16 engineering of NK cells to provide enhanced cancer cell killing with greatly reduced cellular exhaustion and fratricide. The EVE16 technology can also be applied to T cells and other forms of cell therapy. Landmark Bio will serve as InnDura's strategic partner in the research, development and manufacturing of their pipeline products.

"Working with Landmark Bio as our strategic partner saves us the time, resources and capital of building out CMC development and manufacturing capabilities ourselves, so we can focus all our efforts on creating and advancing safer, more effective cancer treatments for patients," said John Beadle, M.D., MBA, chief executive officer (CEO) of InnDura Therapeutics. "Landmark Bio's cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing expertise and state-of-the-art facilities are perfect for InnDura's needs and we look forward to shaping our strategies together as our progress continues."

"We are thrilled to partner with InnDura to translate their promising research into life-saving medicines," said Ran Zheng, CEO of Landmark Bio. "This partnership is a great example of why Landmark Bio exists. In collaborating with innovators like InnDura, we can bring more advanced therapies to patients faster."

About Landmark Bio

Landmark Bio PBLLC, a statutory public benefit limited liability company, or PBLLC, is a collective endeavor launched by leaders from academia, the life sciences industry, and world-renowned research hospitals to accelerate the development and industrialization of novel therapeutics. Inspired by recent advancements in cell and gene therapy, Landmark Bio was established to remove barriers in drug development, create accessible capability, expertise, and solutions, and offer a collaboration platform to advance manufacturing technologies for the new generation of medicines to come. Founding partners include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cytiva, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Other collaborating institutions include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Mass General Brigham, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For more information, visit http://landmarkbio.com.

About InnDura Therapeutics

InnDura Therapeutics Inc is a pre-clinical stage therapeutics biotechnology company, located at LabCentral in Cambridge, Massachusetts. InnDura's platform is based on licensed technologies developed by Dr. Rizwan Romee at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor Jianzhu Chen at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that focuses on EVE16 engineering of Natural Killer (NK) cells. EVE16 is a non-chimeric antigen receptor (non-CAR) engineering approach that provides enhanced cancer cell killing with greatly reduced cellular exhaustion and fratricide. The EVE16 technology can also be applied to T cells and other forms of cell therapy.

