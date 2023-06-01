Mindbody Announces New Additions to the Executive Leadership Team

Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer will bolster the company's growing global business

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the appointment of Brian Fields as Chief Revenue Officer and Sara Diniz as Chief Human Resources Officer.

"As Mindbody continues to expand in 2023, we are excited to welcome Brian and Sara," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody. "With their combined leadership expertise and forward-thinking strategic minds, our company will continue to connect the wellness community worldwide."

Fields joins Mindbody from Groupon, where he was Chief Commercial Officer managing the brand's $600m+ revenue business, overseeing a team of 700, including sales, marketing, growth, and operations. His deep experience with a global SMB sales engine, directly landing and managing Groupon's largest strategic accounts and overseeing implementation and customer operations made him an ideal addition to the Mindbody leadership team. In his role, Fields will oversee sales, revenue operations, and customer experience.

"Success as a Chief Revenue Officer isn't just about driving sales, it's about fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration," Fields said. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Mindbody team during this time of exciting growth for the company."

Diniz joins Mindbody from Bain Capital, where she was Vice President in Human Resources and Talent Development, serving as the Business Partner to Bain Capital's largest business unit – North America Private Equity. Conversant in five languages, her extensive international work in 50 countries will have an enormous impact on Mindbody's growing global business. In her role, Diniz will develop an engaging, purposeful employee experience, from recruitment to performance management, culture building, DEIB, people analytics, learning, staffing and mentorship.

"The well-being of any company is directly tied to the well-being of its employees," Diniz said. "I am thrilled to be joining a company with a mission I am passionate about and continue to refine and grow a workplace culture that values diversity, encourages growth and development, and fosters a sense of purpose and fulfillment for every member of our team."

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

