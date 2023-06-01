Novavax to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:



Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 – 9:25 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Location: New York, NY Moderator: Roger Song, M.D., CFA, Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology Novavax participants: John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and Filip Dubovsky, M.D., President, Research and Development





Conference

Event: Investor Meetings Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023







Recordings

A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Ali Chartan

240-709-5563

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.