Pickleball4America Unveils Details of First Ever Ballpark Series™ with Events at Fenway Park, Oracle Park and Coors Field

NAPLES, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball4America™ ("Pickle4™"), a dynamic and rapidly emerging organization committed to creating new and enhanced experiences for professional and amateur pickleball players, made a series of announcements today around their newly created Ballpark Series™ that will be held this July and August on three weekends at Fenway Park (Boston - 7/13 to 7/16), Oracle Park (San Francisco - 7/20 to 7/23) and Coors Field (Denver - 8/3 to 8/6). Combined with their existing asset - the US Open Pickleball Championships, the sports biggest event - the unveiling of the Ballpark Series establishes Pickleball4America as a leader in hosting major and iconic events at a national level.

Players will need to register for the opportunity to purchase court reservations and/or participate in the competition.

"We started Pickleball4America with a vision to build the sport's best ecosystem centered around operating prestigious events and creating a robust digital community that becomes the go-to destination for all who love the game," said Mike Dee, Chairman of Pickleball4America. "The Ballpark Series builds on the recent success of the 2023 US Open Pickleball Championships which set new records for both participation and attendance. We are excited to now expand our event portfolio in these cathedrals of baseball providing players and fans with a unique experience to enjoy all that pickleball has to offer. Our goal is to shine a bright light on this great game."

Amateur players can participate in the Ballpark Series two different ways. The first will be to reserve court time for an 80-minute session for up to ten players. In addition, for those amateurs who want to compete for an inaugural Ballpark Series medal, there will be doubles championships at skill levels 3.5 and up. In anticipation of high demand, players will need to register for the opportunity to purchase court reservations and/or participate in the amateur competition. For more details please visit redsox.com/pickleball for Boston, sfgiants.com/pickleball for San Francisco and rockies.com/pickleball for Denver. Registration for Boston and San Francisco opens today, Thursday, June 1. Denver registration will go live in early June.

For more details, please visit the team web sites highlighted above or Pickle4.com.

About Pickleball4America

Pickleball4America, founded in 2022, is focused on developing an ecosystem around America's fastest growing sport, including events and digital content, commerce and community. In 2023, Pickleball4America closed its initial round of funding, merged with the US Open Pickleball Championships® and launched the Ballpark Series, which is bringing more playing opportunities to amateurs and professionals in iconic venues across the U.S.

