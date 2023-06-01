NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams Foundation launches The Campaign for Inclusion , presented by Sephora. This inaugural campaign entitled 'It's Time to Adapt' is the first multi-brand fashion and beauty editorial featuring People with Disabilities wearing Adaptive & Universally designed products.

Runway of Dreams is a non-profit (501c3) organization leading the movement of disability inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries, raising awareness and inspiring change through programming that celebrates people's differences, challenges stereotypes, and highlights the need for Adaptive & Universally designed apparel.

This inaugural campaign, presented by Sephora and captured in Miami, highlights brands that are committed to the inclusion of disability. New season Adaptive & Universally designed clothing, accessories and footwear are featured from the foundation's corporate partners: Zappos, Kohl's, Target, JCPenney, adidas and Tommy Hilfiger.

Talent in the shoot includes: Shaquem Griffin, the first football player with a disability to be drafted to the National Football League, Yarelbys Tua (content creator), Alvaro Alcocer (musician), Daniel Steele (golfer), Steffi G. (beauty influencer), and Emily Rowley (content creator.)

Founder Mindy Scheier, who led the creative direction of the Foundation's campaign stated, "People with Disabilities are the largest minority on the planet. Through the Foundation's 'Campaign for Inclusion', we are reframing perceptions of disability by showing the importance of disability representation with the brands committed to true inclusion, and specifically highlighting Adaptive and Universally designed apparel and footwear. This first campaign takes the Foundation's impact from the runway to the world of content-driven media campaigns."

The Foundation is grateful to its Presenting Sponsor Sephora; Production Sponsor, Starr Media (known for its work for Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton and Nike); along with its 2023 Corporate Partners honored in this campaign, Zappos, Kohls, Target, JCPenney, adidas, and Tommy Hilfiger for making possible this next step in Disability Inclusion within Fashion and Beauty.

