RUSSELL'S RESERVE® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ITS HIGHLY AWARDED 13-YEAR-OLD BOURBON

Proudly Awarded a Double Gold Medal from the Esteemed 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, This Coveted Release Will Be Available in a Limited Run from June 2023

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Straight out of the Commonwealth of Kentucky comes the highly-anticipated third annual release of Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon, the oldest expression of the core range from the fan-favorite Russell's Reserve. Praised as the "Best American Whiskey of 2021" by world-renowned spirits critic and bourbon authority Fred Minnick, Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old was most recently awarded a coveted Double Gold medal from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old is patiently crafted under the leadership of Master Distiller Eddie Russell, who celebrates his 42nd anniversary at the distillery this summer. Arriving in time for Father's Day, the exemplary 13-Year-Old Bourbon pays tribute to the heritage and legacy of Russell's Reserve, originally created by Eddie as an honor and tribute to the work of his own father, Master Distiller Jimmy Russell. The 13-Year-Old showcases Eddie's decades of experience and expert ability to develop complex flavors through careful aging and keen barrel selection.

Eddie Russell first introduced the 114.8-proof 13-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon in June 2021. Quickly beloved by fans and whiskey drinkers alike, the Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old was re-introduced as a limited, annual offering in June of 2022. Serving as a shining example of the Russell family's mastery of bourbon-making, Eddie maintains the barrel proof of this whiskey and opts not to chill filter, retaining all the natural character of the bourbon, resulting in a more robust mouthfeel, just as he intended it.

"Releasing Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon is a moment I've come to look forward to each year," said Eddie Russell, Master Distiller at the Wild Turkey distillery. "This bourbon is a personal favorite of mine and I am proud to bring it back this year in time for Father's Day. I know I'll be raising a glass with my father and son, Bruce, to celebrate, and hope fans and folks trying it for the first time can enjoy a glass with their families and friends this summer season as well."

Savoring Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old is a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. Described by Minnick as showing both "power and elegance in a single glass," the barrel-proof bourbon coats the palate with sweet and warming flavors rising from the harmonious marriage of dried dark fruit and charred confectionary notes. Those sweet and woody notes give way to rich flavors of honey, chocolate and nougat throughout, followed by a strong and lasting finish. As Minnick said, it's the whiskey "I'd love to sip every day for the rest of my life."

The re-introduction of Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old is the latest in the Russell's Reserve lineup, which boasts an award-winning portfolio comprised of small batch releases to single barrel bottlings of the best-of-the-best bourbon and rye whiskeys Kentucky has to offer.

Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old will be available nationally from retailers, as well as at ReserveBar.com, at $150 SRP per 750 ML bottle for a limited time, starting in mid-June. For early access, sign up for the Russell's Reserve Newsletter at russellsreserve.com.

Whether you're enjoying Russell's Reserve 13-Year-Old with your family or with friends, please remember to do so responsibly.

About The Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

About Fred Minnick

World-renowned spirits critic and best-selling author Fred Minnick has been deemed a leader in the bourbon and spirits industry featured in The TODAY Show, Men's Health, Forbes and many others. Minnick continuously revives the age-old traditions and cultures of bourbon and spirits through his media empire which includes the Bourbon Pursuit Podcast, DASH Radio's "Minnick Minute" show and his Hermes Creative Awards Platinum-winning Podcast The Fred Minnick Show (PodcastOne). A Louisville, KY-based father of two, Minnick is also an avid music fan, curating his annual Bourbon and Beyond festival which has welcomed acts like Lynn Kravitz, John Mayer and Stevie Nicks to its stages. He has authored several books, including Wall Street Journal best-seller Bourbon Curious.

For the full list of Minnick's Top 100 American Whiskeys of 2021, visit

fredminnick.com/2021/12/30/best-american-whiskeys-of-2021.

