Steinunn Seay Joins Oakleaf as Managing Director of Relationship Development

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a leading provider of advisory services and solutions for the mortgage and financial services industries, is excited to announce the appointment of Steinunn Seay as the new Managing Director of Relationship Development. Ms. Seay's impressive leadership experience in the financial services industry, specifically in mortgage operations, spans over three decades. Her expertise in areas such as forensic re-underwriting, litigation support, change management, operational enhancement, business development, and client relations will play a vital role in expanding Oakleaf's client relationships in the origination and forensic re-underwriting sectors.

Before joining Oakleaf, Ms. Seay served as Managing Director of Client Relations at Canopy, where she was responsible for cultivating and managing key client relationships. Prior to that, she served as Managing Director of Client Relations and led the litigation support group at Opus, demonstrating her proficiency in providing strategic guidance and support in complex legal matters. Ms. Seay has also made significant contributions in various roles at Prime Lending, Guild Mortgage, and CTX Mortgage Company, effectively managing operations and loan origination.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steinunn to our team as the Managing Director of Relationship Development," said Bruce Legan, President at Oakleaf. "Her vast experience and expertise in mortgage operations, combined with her proven leadership abilities, make her the ideal candidate to drive our client relationships and expand our presence in the origination and forensic re-underwriting sectors. We have full confidence that Steinunn will play a crucial role in our ongoing success."

Ms. Seay expressed her enthusiasm about joining Oakleaf, stating, "I am delighted to be part of an organization renowned for its industry-leading solutions. I eagerly anticipate leveraging my experience and expertise to strengthen client relationships and contribute to Oakleaf's growth and success."

About Oakleaf

Oakleaf is a mortgage consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, loan review, risk analytics, financial modeling, and litigation support services solely for the mortgage and financial services industries. Our seasoned practitioners utilize their vast experience and domain knowledge to provide the insights, perspectives, and tailored solutions necessary to meet our clients' business needs and solve their most complex problems. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 15 years. For more information, visit www.oakleaf.com and follow Oakleaf on LinkedIn.

